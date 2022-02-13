‘Law & Order’ Producer Discusses How the Revival Got Started

The original Law & Order may have ended its first run in 2010. However, plans to revive the series have been in the works for a while. Pretty much since the long-running crime drama went off the air.

“He was talking about it five years ago too, and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” notes Law & Order star Sam Waterston of Dick Wolf’s efforts to revive the hit series.

“One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination,” Waterston adds during a TCA panel discussion about Law & Order’s return to the airwaves. “And his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place.”

The OG Returns To NBC

The Emmy-winning series is set to return to NBC later this month on February 24. In this revival, original Law & Order stars Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson will be reprising their roles. This comes as the hit show picks up in its 21st season. Joining Waterston and Alexander in the much-anticipated revival will be new Law & Order faces. Some of the actors joining the series are Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi.

“Dick has been talking to me about, you know, ‘The mothership’s going to come back,” notes Law & Order writer and showrunner Rick Eid of Dick Wolf’s dedication to reviving the hit series. According to Eid, Wolf has been saying that Law & Order will certainly be making its return, especially when Eid and Waterston climbed aboard the idea.

“May or June of [last] year, he called and said, ‘It’s happening. Do you want to do it?'” Eid recalls. “And I jumped at the opportunity.”

Fans Can Expect Some Very Familiar Faces

Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson may be the only original Law & Order players to return to the series full time. However, showrunners note that fans of the series can expect to see some familiar faces from the OG series from time to time.

“You’ll definitely see some familiar faces along the way,” Rick Eid says. But, the showrunner notes, exactly who these characters will be is being kept under wraps for now.

“We’re going to keep that, those names quiet right now,” the Law & Order showrunner says.

“But yeah, there’s so many great actors who have been involved in the show, and the opportunity for them to come back in some capacity is really exciting,” Eid explains. “So I think we definitely want to find ways to bring back several of our alumni.”

‘Law & Order’ May Have Ended But the Fans Never Left

While series creator Dick Wolf may have planned on bringing Law & Order back to NBC for a while, Sam Waterston feels that the longevity of the show helped push the plans along as well.

“The other reason that we’re coming back, I think, is because we stopped making the shows, but the audience never stopped watching them,” Sam Waterston explains. “The audience’s persistent appetite for Law & Order is a major reason why we’re back.”