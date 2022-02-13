‘Law & Order’ Producer Reveals Big Surprises in Store

The producer of Law & Order has revealed that the upcoming revival series will have some major surprises in store. The show is coming back 11 years after its cancellation, and fans are excited to see what’s next for the series. It’s looking like they’re taking the phrase “go big or go home” to heart.

This is especially true when it comes to whose returning. We know who will be in the major cast. But they are keeping returning players that’ll come back as guests under wraps for now. In a TCA Panel, writer/producer Rick Eid said that there are definitely some people coming back that’ll surprise you.

“You’ll definitely see some familiar faces along the way,” he explained. “We’re going to keep that, those names quiet right now. But, yeah, there’s so many great actors who have been involved in the show, and the opportunity for them to come back in some capacity is really exciting. So I think we definitely want to find ways to bring back several of our alumni.”

There are plenty of Law & Order alumni who’ve already said they want to come back, at least for an episode or two. And with 20 seasons behind it, Law & Order certainly has plenty of alumni that can make an appearance.

Some actors from Law & Order have actually gone on to star in other Dick Wolf Shows. S. Epatha Merkerson stars as Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med. Jeremy Sisto plays Jubal on FBI. Both of these actors are still working closely with Wolf, and could theoretically reprise their characters.

How the ‘Law & Order’ Revival Landed Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston is an absolutely crucial part of the revival. There’d likely be no revival without the McCoy actor returning to the series. But Waterston has had plenty of luck finding work elsewhere. So how did Dick Wolf and Co? Convince Waterston to join?

According to Waterson, Dick Wolf was so persistent about the show that he knew for a long time that a revival was in the works. Not only that, but Dick Wolf’s dedication and persistence on top of the dedication of fans, is what compelled him to come back.

Wolf was reportedly devastated when NBC made the shocking move of canceling Law & Order after 20 seasons. The show was just about to beat a record set by Gunsmoke as the longest-running TV drama of all time. And while Dick Wolf’s Law & Order: SVU has since done so, it was still a huge blow.

Since then, Wolf has been campaigning behind the scenes to get Law & Order back. And it looks like Sam Waterston has a lot of admiration for that passion.

If you want to catch the premiere of Law & Order, it airs on Thursday, February 24th. That’s also the day that Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime return from the Winter Olympic hiatus.