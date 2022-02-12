‘Law & Order’ Producer Rick Eid Reveals How the Show Reflects Changes in Policing

With Law & Order’s 21st season set to premiere on February 24th, producer and showrunner Rick Eid reveals how the show reflects changes in policing.

While answering questions on Twitter, the Law & Order producer declares, “We’re going to try our best to reflect the world we live in now. 2022 is a unique moment in time. The way people police is a lot different than it was 10 years ago or even 2 years ago.”

While also revealing whether or not there will be crossovers with the other Law & Order series, Eid answers, “I think crossovers have been very successful in the Wolf universe. They’re fan favorites! Anything is possible in this universe.”

When asked why it was the right time to bring the show back, Sam Waterston said, “I don’t think Dick has ever stopped talking about it! One of the reasons we are back are because of his persistence. We stopped making the show. But the audience never stopped watching them.”

Eid goes on to add, “You’ll definitely see some familiar faces along the way!”

As previously reported, Law & Order first premiered in September 1990. The original series had 20 seasons and more than 450 espies. Waterston starred in the series alongside Anthony Anderson, and S. Epatha Merkerson. In May 2010, NBC pulled the plug on the series. However, the network decided to bring it back nearly 12 years later.

Dick Wolf, Sam Waterston, and Anthony Anderson Talk Bringing ‘Law & Order’ Back

During a recent interview with Montana Right Now, Sam Waterston reflected on when he was approached by Dick Wolf to reboot Law & Order. “Dick was talking about [Law & Order] back since the day it was canceled in 2010. Which he believed was a mistake. He never gave up intending to do the show again.”

Rick Eid also shared that Wolf had been talking to him on and off about the “mothership” coming back. “Out of the blue, he called and said, ‘We’re doing it. Are you in?’”

Eid then confirmed that Wolf felt “strongly” that it would be great to Waterston back. Waterston admitted, “I thought, ‘Can you go home again?’ But when I walked on the set, I realized, ‘How could I have considered the possibility of missing this?’”

When he heard that Law & Order was being revived, Anderson called Wolf. “I called Dick and when I told him I’d be a free agent in a few weeks, he said, ‘Anthony, you have no idea how happy this phone call makes me.’”

Eid goes on to add, “The world’s a lot different than the last time Law & Order was on. And we wanted somebody that could speak to those issues. Anthony felt like the perfect person to do that.”