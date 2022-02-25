‘Law & Order’ Pushes Virtual Fan Day Event Back to Early March

Law & Order suffered one hiccup Thursday, aka revival celebration day. The show needed to reschedule its virtual fan event.

Law & Order had intended to drum up even more interest — as if there wasn’t enough already — with a “Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event.” All you needed to do was check out the Law & Order YouTube channel two hours before the premiere on NBC.

But Dick Wolf Productions rescheduled the event for March 3. So that will coincide with episode two.

Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event has been moved to March 3 at 5pm ET/2pm PT — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 24, 2022

Law & Order Fan Event, When It Happens, Looks to be a Cool Time

The show promises to be a feast for Law & Order fans who waited a dozen years to see their series return to the airwaves. Fans were guaranteed a glimpse of the writers’ room, where all those tantalizing plots are created.

Anthony Anderson, who will reprise his role as Det. Kevin Bernard, was going to lead a tour of the Law & Order set. Plus, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni were on board for interviews. Hargitay is the anchor of Law & Order: SVU and Meloni stars in Law & Order: Organized Crime. Both got their start on SVU, the first-ever spinoff of the series. At 23 seasons, it surpassed the original for longevity a couple of years ago.

For the rest of the TV season, Thursday will be dubbed Law & Order Thursday. It’ll also be the third night of primetime exclusively dedicated to Dick Wolf shows. CBS has its FBI lineup for Tuesdays. NBC sports One Chicago on Wednesdays. Then we all know about the special Thursday night.

Still, fans expressed disappointment at the rescheduling news.

“Well dang. Hope everything’s okay,” one wrote on Twitter. Another wrote:” I had a bleh day and needed some BTS footage to make up for it.” (We feel your pain).

Sam Waterston Said Dick Wolf Pitched Him Reboot Idea 5 Years Agp

Dick Wolf fought hard to get Law & Order back on the air when NBC canceled it in 2010. Sam Waterston, who reprises his role as Jack McCoy, said Wolf tried to get him committed to a revival five years ago.

In an interview with Stage Right Secrets, Waterston shared the story behind the pitch.

“Well, I was never going to put it past Dick Wolf to do this,” Waterston said. “He reminded me today that he called me up five years ago and said we were going to. But I’ve always known that he was never going to give up on this. What an extraordinary accomplishment. This is on the part of Dick Wolf and all of his team as he would be the first one to say yes as fast as he could. It’s just an extraordinary achievement. He’s made a virtual universe.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis for debut of the Law & Order revival, otherwise known as episode one of season 21. It’s called The Right Thing: “Newly acquainted partners Detective Kevin Bernard and Detective Frank Cosgrove investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer. A dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the District Attorney’s office.”