‘Law & Order’ Returns in New Trailer Teasing Revival

Law & Order makes its triumphant comeback to NBC in a new trailer for the series’s 21st season, featuring returning cast members Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson.

“It’s impossible to have a bad week when #LawAndOrder Thursdays are about to be back,” tweeted the show’s official account. Also shared was a clip showcasing the entire cast in action. Aside from Anderson and Waterston, this includes Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Odelya Halevi, and Hugh Dancy.

It's impossible to have a bad week when #LawAndOrder Thursdays are about to be back. pic.twitter.com/mHV5nb9m4l — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 22, 2022

The trailer opens with Anderson’s Det. Kevin Bernard saying “It’s a new world, man. We have to adapt,” as audiences see the veteran cast members. Then, the rest of the cast are scene in action, interrogating suspects and trying cases. Via voiceover, Dancy’s character, ADA Nolan Price, tells Halevi’s ADA Samantha Maroun: “If you try a good case… If you do it the right way, whatever the jury decides is right. It’s the only way I know how to do it… Only way that lets me sleep at night.”

After a decade off the air, Law & Order is picking right back up where it left off. If the trailer is anything to go by, it won’t miss a beat. According to Waterston, series creator Dick Wolf always thought a return was in the cards for Law & Order.

“Dick, from the day that they suspended the show — I guess it’s fair to say a suspension because it’s coming back — he’s been saying that that was a terrible mistake, and they should bring it back,” explained Waterston. “And every time I’ve seen him, he’s said that. Five years ago, he almost did it. He really is perseverance personified because he never gave this up. Having people like that involved in your career, I don’t know how you have a career without them.”

Sam Waterston Talks Returning to Law & Order

For Waterston, a return to Law & Order was a hard sell. After over 15 years on the original, he had a hard time reasoning out why he should reprise the role of DA Jack McCoy.

“I thought at first, ‘Haven’t I done this already?’” Waterston explained. “I’m so glad I didn’t miss this chance, because you’re racing through your life and you’re in a big hurry all the time. You don’t really get much opportunity to ever look at it or look back at it or look down at it at the height of it. You know, a life is a big deal.”

The actor then described how it felt to walk back down memory lane.

“It was totally surreal. Unbelievable,” said Waterston. “It’s a step back in time. They built the 42 sets in every detail down to the books on the shelves to the linoleum on the floor. You know perfectly well that it wasn’t all being done for you, but you can’t escape the feeling that you’re being given this opportunity to step back in time in your own life.”