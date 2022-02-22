‘Law & Order’ Revival: Everything to Know Including Cast, Premiere Date, How to Watch

Law & Order returns for its 21st season this week. Here’s everything audiences need to know about the revival.

From series creator Dick Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid, the revival picks up where the original left off. Its cast features two veterans: Anthony Anderson as Det. Kevin Bernard and Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy. New additions include Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, and Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon.

Alongside spinoffs SVU and Organized Crime, Law &Order will air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. eastern. It returns to NBC, the network on which its first 20 seasons premiered. However, the series will also be available to stream on Peacock, in addition to the last eight seasons of the original show. The first episode premieres on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to Waterston, the return of the flagship series was inevitable.

“He [Wolf] was talking about it five years ago too, and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” the Law & Order star explained. “One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination and his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place.”

Waterston then added: “The other reason that we’re coming back, though, I think is because we stopped making the shows, but the audience never stopped watching them. So the audience’s persistent appetite for Law & Order is a major reason why we’re back. So thanks to them.”

Sam Waterston Talks Law & Order Revival

Additionally, Waterston opened up about the series’s commitment to quality and telling stories in a realistic way. The star said the mission behind the series is to facilitate important conversations.

“We’re not shying away from any of those [timely] conflicts,” Waterston said. “In fact, it’s always been the goal of the show to get people throwing their shoes at the television, and certainly there are issues that are going to infuriate people and frustrate people about how they turned out.”

However, Waterston felt that these intense storylines were the core of why the show was successful. It appeals to the audience that craves catharsis in an increasingly chaotic world.

“That’s the pleasure of watching Law & Order,” Waterston continued. “There is a resolution but there’s a lot of dissatisfaction with the way it goes. It feels, to me, like Law & Order might have something to contribute to the general conversation because we’re all mad about something. We’re all mad as hell about something right now and mad at each other. For us to get these big issues aired, and to have not a conclusion but a resolution of some kind that you can chew on, might be a useful service.”