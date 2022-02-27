‘Law & Order’ Revival: Meet Anthony Anderson’s Character Kevin Bernard

Law & Order has returned a decade later for Season 21, this comes with new characters and new plotlines.

While Anthony Anderson is a familiar face, his character of Detective Kevin Bernard has evolved during the time off screen.

“You know, a lot of people ask why, and I say why not?” Anderson told Entertainment Tonight of returning to the franchise. “It’s the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while.”

Bernard was first introduced during Season 18 as a junior detective. He was previously partnered with Cyrus Lupo, played by Jeremy Sisto. He was on the show for the series’ final three seasons.

In the revival, he is now a lead detective and is partnered with Detective Frank Cosgrove, played by Jeffrey Donovan. In the first episode of the revival, we see the pair butting heads and their different approaches to police work. He teased that fans will discover where his character has been over the course of this season.

‘Law & Order’ Special Guest

Even diehard Law & Order fans may not realize that Julia Roberts appeared on the show while she was dating Benjamin Bratt, who played Detective Rey Curtis for four seasons. She starred in the 200th episode back in 1999 entitled “Empire”. Roberts portrayed the role of Katrina Ludlow in the episode.

“A businessman planning to build a new football stadium in New York City is on trial for murder. But the prosecution’s star witness, a professional fundraiser who was having an affair with the victim, may have her own sinister motives,” the official description states.

Roberts was a fan of the series before dating her boyfriend at the time. So this marked only her third appearance on network television. She previously guest starred on Friends and Murphy Brown.

She actually approached the show’s creators to guest star on the series. A potential script was written with her in mind. Unfortunately, she did not like the first draft.

“She told us, ‘This is not the ‘Law & Order’ that I know,’ and she was absolutely right,” producer Ed Sherin told The Los Angeles Times. “It was outside the feel of the show, and she was the first to spot it.”

“We’ve had so many great people appearing on the show, everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to William Macy, but Julia is really the ultimate,” creator Dick Wolf added.