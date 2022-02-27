‘Law & Order’ Revival: Meet Camryn Manheim’s Character Lt. Kate Dixon

The Law & Order revival has some familiar faces and some new ones. Actress Camryn Manheim manages to fit into both of those categories.

She portrays Lieutenant Kate Dixon in the revival, Season 21 of the mothership series. However, this is not her first time in the Law & Order universe. She has portrayed three other characters on the flagship show. Her first episode was in 1991 as Leila a sign language interpreter in the episode “Life Choice.”

She returned to the series in 1993 to play Martha Rollins in “Benevolence” and once again in 1994 as Beatrice Hines in “Nurture.”

Dixon has been described as a “badass boss lady.” Her character is in charge of the detectives in her squad room. The first episode showed that she seems to be a fair and honest leader.

In real life, she has been a fan of Law & Order since it premiered when she was just getting out of grad school. “It was the only show in town and everyone wanted to be on it,” she said in an interview. Manheim was thrilled to list it in her bio, three times!

“It’s kind of emotional and kind of incredible. I started here, I’m back on a show that all New York actors love.

It is so beloved in this town and it brought this town back to life really. It has a very special place in my heart and to be standing here in this squad room with my name on the door means more to me than I can actually express,” she added.

‘Law & Order’ Friendship is Brewing

Manheim counts befriending Mariska Hargitay as “one of the most special things that has happened to me since I joined the cast of Law & Order.”

It was Hargitay that initiated the friendship. She is even attempting to set up a crossover because she loves Manheim and her character so much. It isn’t uncommon for Law & Order series to guest star on one another’s shows. It has been rumored that both Organized Crime and SVU will be making appearances in the flagship series.

“Mariska invited me over to her house and served me a glamorous meal of Shake Shack,” she recalled. “We hung out with her family and she welcomed me aboard. As I was there she texted and called somebody fancy and said ‘Cam and I are friends and I want to do a crossover and I want to be friends on the show with her. I’m so excited about that.’”