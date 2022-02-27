‘Law & Order’ Revival: Meet Jeffrey Donovan’s Character Detective Frank Cosgrove

Jeffrey Donovan has joined the Law & Order universe as Detective Frank Cosgrove. In the first episode, fans discover that he and his partner, Anthony Anderson’s Character Kevin Bernard, are complete opposites. They don’t quite get along or have the same background.

While Cosgrove is annoyed by cell phones recording his actions with a suspect, Bernard believes that it makes people accountable. In the interrogation room, Cosgrove doesn’t think twice about lying to a suspect while Bernard is shocked at his actions. It will be intriguing to see the way that they continue to work together over this upcoming season.

In a new interview, Donovan shared that he watched all 20 seasons of Law & Order and was a huge fan of the show. He said that joining the cast was “a dream come true.”

Donovan described his character as an Irish cop from The Bronx. “He speaks his mind and he doesn’t back down from a fight,” he added. “So it’s pretty cool to play him.”

Donovan shared that he was actually starstruck to meet the legend that is Jack McCoy, portrayed by Sam Waterston. He has been enjoying his time with the entire cast and can’t believe that he gets to be on such a legendary television show.

‘Law & Order’ Camryn Manheim’s Experience

Similar to Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim was also a huge fan of the series before landing her new role on it. Ironically, she has appeared on the original show three times guest starring as three different characters over the years.

Additionally, Manheim counts befriending SVU star Mariska Hargitay “one of the most special things that has happened to me since I joined the cast of Law & Order.”

Futhermore, Manheim told Stage Right Secrets that Hargitay invited her to come to her home for dinner. They ended up eating Shake Shack and becoming fast friends. It was Hargitay that demanded that their characters intersect on a future crossover.

“We hung out with her family and she welcomed me aboard,” she recalled. “As I was there she texted and called somebody fancy and said ‘Cam and I are friends and I want to do a crossover and I want to be friends on the show with her. I’m so excited about that.’”

Finally, Manheim was a huge fan of the series, coming out of grad school in New York City, everyone wanted to be cast on the show.

“In fact, I was off doing off-broadway theater and everyone would be so excited when they got cast on Law & Order. My very first television show was Law & Order. I remember the play I did directly afterwards, I got to list my credits. At the very bottom of my bio I said I had been on Law & Order.”