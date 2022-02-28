‘Law & Order’ Revival: Meet Odelya Halevi’s Character Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun

Law & Order has a new face to its ranks, Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

With the first episode of Season 21 under the revival’s belt, we are introduced to the new ADA. We learn that her family member was raped and murdered and never got justice. Could this be why she became an attorney? She ended up being the reason that the city won their case. Maroun is under Hugh Dancy’s character Nolan Price, who requested that she conduct the closing argument with her very personal story.

“She has a very interesting and inspiringbackground she is from the south but she’s middle eastern,” Halevi said. “Without telling you too much about her, I’ll say that she’s very, very strong and lovably blunt. I don’t think she likes to take no for an answer.”

Halevi said that it has been a “dream” to work alongside Sam Waterston and Hugh Dancy. Not only that, but she has also been watching the series since she was a child.

“I’ve been a huge fan for many years. When I was younger I would binge watch Law & Order with my mom and I thought I wanted to be a lawyer because I just fell in love with all these amazing strong characters on the show. Well, it turned out I just wanted to play one on TV so you know years later I get to play the ADA on Law & Order. It’s totally a dream come true for me.

She noted that she believed characters like Jack McCoy you’d want on your team and to represent you if anything happened. Hopefully, fans will see her new character in the same light.

‘Law & Order’ Fan Turned Actor

Actress Camryn Manheim portrays Lieutenant Kate Dixon in the revival. However, she is in a different position than any other actor before her. While Dixon is a new character, she has appeared as three other characters over the last few decades.

Her first guest star appearance was in 1991 as Leila a sign language interpreter in the episode “Life Choice.”

Manheim’s second role was in 1993 to play Martha Rollins in “Benevolence” and later in 1994 as Beatrice Hines in “Nurture.”

At the time, she was just getting out of grad school while living in New York City. All local actors wanted to get a guest spot on the show.

“It was the only show in town and everyone wanted to be on it,” she said in an interview. Manheim remembers the time that she was able to list Law & Order on her resume.

“It’s kind of emotional and kind of incredible. I started here, I’m back on a show that all New York actors love, she added. “It is so beloved in this town and it brought this town back to life really. It has a very special place in my heart and to be standing here in this squad room with my name on the door means more to me than I can actually express.”

New episodes of Law & Order Season 21 will premiere on Thursdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.