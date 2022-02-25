‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere TV Ratings Revealed

The ratings for the “Law & Order” revival are in, Outsiders!

In the Season 21 premiere of NBC’s revival of the original “Law & Order,” 5.5 million viewers tuned in. This lands Thursday’s third-largest audience with a 0.7 rating. “SVU” and two others television shows ended up tying for the nightly demo win.

According to TV Line readers, the show’s premiere earned a grade of a “B.” That’s often what many students shoot for when trying to boost that GPA.

In the 2010 series finale of “Law & Order,” the show gained 7.6 million/1.9 viewers. “SVU” earned 5 million/0.7 viewers. While “Organized Crime” made it to 3.4 million viewers. Not too shabby, right?

‘Law & Order:’ Dick Wolf Pitched Sam Waterston The Revival Five Years Ago

Season 21 of “Law & Order” premiered last night. However, producer Dick Wolf pitched Sam Waterston the idea for a “Law & Order” revival five years ago.

In a recent interview with Stage Right Secrets, Waterston shared a few secrets behind Wolf’s “Law & ‘Order” pitch.

“Well, I was never going to put it past Dick Wolf to do this,” Waterston said. “He reminded me today that he called me up five years ago and said we were going to. But I’ve always known that he was never going to give up on this. What an extraordinary accomplishment. This is on the part of Dick Wolf and all of his team as he would be the first one to say yes as fast as he could. It’s just an extraordinary achievement. He’s made a virtual universe.”

Waterston saw his revisit to “Law & Order” as a chance to look at an old project from a newer perspective. It’s pretty incredible how once again working on an original project allows a person to see how they’ve grown from when they started.

“It is the most astonishing experience the set is growing around us as we work,” he continued. “It’s like show business decided to give us a present, how would you like to revisit what you were doing 10 years ago and come at it with this brand new opportunity? And all of the credibility that Law & Order has built up over the years. To talk about Law and Order and justice in a time now when it’s really the top of mind for all of us. But this is with a basis of trust with its audience that you know you just can’t duplicate.”

‘Law & Order’: Generations of Stars Collide on Revival Red Carpet

“Law & Order” fans definitely enjoyed seeing some of their favorite cast members back together in the revival last night. Even more, they enjoyed the collision of stars on the red carpet earlier this month.

These celebs included Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni, Sam Waterson, Camryn Manheim, Kelli Giddish, Anthony Anderson, and Odelya Halevi. From what it looks like, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. Seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces definitely made us share their joy.

We can only imagine what’s next for this iconic franchise!