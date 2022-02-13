‘Law & Order’ Revival: See All the Main Stars Together in Exciting New Teaser

After more than a decade-long hiatus, a new season of Law and Order is finally on its way. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the show’s return ever since it went off the air back in 2010, and with the revival premiering on February 24, that wait is almost over.

That’s right, there are less than 2 weeks left until the Season 21 premiere! And with the premiere date approaching, the Law and Order team has been busy garnering even more anticipation for the return of the iconic show.

The Law and Order party started with a press day cast panel in which the show’s stars were given a chance to share their thoughts on the upcoming season. And, as if hearing about the show from Law and Order veteran, Sam Waterston, himself, wasn’t enough, the Law and Order team posted a teaser to their Instagram page earlier today.

The entire lineup of beloved characters walking into frame to that immortal, “In the criminal justice system….” tagline is probably enough to get your Law and Order excitement flowing. But, on the off-chance, it’s not, hearing one of the most iconic sounds in television history should do the trick. Incidentally, did you know that the “dun-dun” played at the end of every Law and Order opener is supposed to be the sound of a jail cell door shutting and locking? Who knew!

Why the ‘Law and Order’ Revival is Happening Now

Fans are over the moon about their favorite show returning to TV after 12 years. However, many can’t help but ask, why now? What makes now the right time for a Law and Order revival?

During the recent press day cast panel, Sam Waterston shed some light on the timing of the return. When the question of “What made now the right time for it [Law and Order] to come back?” was posed, Waterston was ready with his answer. “I don’t think Dick [Wolf] has ever stopped talking about it! One of the reasons we are back is because of his persistence. We stopped making the show, but the audience never stopped watching them!”

It turns out that, just as fans have never given up hope on the show’s return, Dick Wolf, the show’s creator and executive producer, has always known that it would come back to TV eventually.

Wolf and Waterston aren’t alone in their excitement, either. Other Law and Order stars, such as Anthony Anderson, have also been open about the joy they felt to come home to the Law and Order set. When asked whether Anderson had any reservations about reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, Anderson replied, “Coming back to an iconic show in Law and Order was a no-brainer for me.”