‘Law & Order’ Revival Will Address ‘New Reality’ of Crime, Showrunner Says

We’re going to have three “Law & Order” franchise shows on TV airing new episodes all at once very soon. It may just be the perfect balance, too.

Each of these programs has something very different to offer fans. Whether it’s family vengeance, outright disturbing crimes with terrifyingly evil people at the forefront, or some mobster crime, there’s certainly a lot to see.

Now, the OG “Law & Order” series is back and it may just be back to stay for a while. The series first aired in 1990 for 20 seasons and 465 episodes before it said goodbye in 2010. The show followed a fairly simple and consistent pattern. The team would arrest a criminal and then show the trial for that specific crime right after. It was like a two-part series.

Now, the show is coming back in 2022. Not only that, but the showrunner is vowing that it’s going to be relevant and current with what’s actually happening in 2022. During an NBC press event, showrunner Rick Eid said it was the goal of writers and executives to reflect on how the criminal justice system has changed since the original series aired. He wants to reflect on the “new reality” we’re living in.

Hugh Dancy, who will play senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price, shared similar comments regarding the show’s use of realism.

“One of the first things that Dick said when he addressed us all is how well the engine of the show can be used to accommodate whatever the conversation or the debate is, and it does. Every single episode takes the stories out of the headlines and then uses that as an entryway into the arguments that are being had across the country right now,” Price said to TVLine.

A Continuation of Original ‘Law & Order’

The writers of other shows in the franchise have certainly proved they can tie in current events, so “Law & Order” will have a lot to offer in this regard.

Despite being away for a decade, “Law & Order” wants to seamlessly tie into current events. It’s going to be hard to balance. The show seems to want to pick up where it left off, while also aligning with 2022.

It’s interesting that “Law & Order” isn’t necessarily coming back as a reboot. Rather, we’re just going straight into Season 21 where we left off. Several of the show’s original cast and creators are back again, including Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson.

You can watch this all go down starting on February 24. Seeing as there are two other shows in the universe, fans are already immediately thinking of a crossover event. It would be more than exciting to see people like Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, and Sam Waterston in one room together.

There have been lots of crossovers in other Dick Wolf series like the “Chicago” universe as well as the “FBI” world too. Eid said that there’s a really good chance we’ll see a two-part or even a three-part “Law & Order” crossover somewhere along the way.