‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Teases Beloved Star Returning for Revival Series

Law & Order fans get ready because there’s another star returning for the revival

In a new interview with Variety, Sam Waterston teased the addition to the cast. It has been previously confirmed that Waterson will be reviving his role as D.A. Jack McCoy along with Anthony Anderson as a Detective Kevin Bernard.

“One of the wonderful things about doing a television show in New York like this with really juicy parts for visitors is that there’s this extraordinary pool of talent of New York actors. So, the hope and expectation is that there will be a wonderful surprise every week,” Waterston revealed. “There is a person coming back in the first show, one of my favorite people on Earth. I’m not allowed to tell who that is, but you’ll be glad when you see her.”

After 20 seasons of the original flagship show, the possibilities are endless of who it can be. We do know a few people who could not return due to other conflicting work obligations in the Dick Wolf universe.

The character who appeared in 391 episodes, the most of any character, will not be returning. That would be Lieutenant Anita Van Buren, portrayed by S. Epatha Merkerson. She has been starring in Chicago Med as Sharon Goodwin since its 2015 debut.

Alana De La Garza, who debuted in Law & Order in Season 16 as Assistant District Attorney Connie Rubirosa would be an optimal choice. Unfortunately, she joined the cast of FBI in 2018 as Special Agent Isobel Castille.

‘Law & Order’ Details

“It was totally surreal. Unbelievable,” Waterston said of returning to the set in New York City. “It’s a step back in time. They built the sets in every detail down to the books on the shelves to the linoleum on the floor. You know perfectly well that it wasn’t all being done for you, but you can’t escape the feeling that you’re being given this opportunity to step back in time in your own life.”

Could Jesse L. Martin be returning to the franchise? He appeared as the famed detective during Season 10 through 18. He spoke with TV Line about the possibility.

“I certainly hope so,” he told the outlet. “There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will… Yes, maybe.”

Meanwhile, NBC declined to comment on the article. Unfortunately, sources close to the production reported to the outlet that there are no current conversations with Martin about a Law & Order appearance.

In the revival series, Camryn Manheim will portray Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Other cast members include Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price, and Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun.

The Law & Order revival premieres on NBC on Thursday, February 24, at 8 PM ET.