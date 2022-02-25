‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Premiere Featured a Surprising Character Return

In the Law & Order revival, showrunners promised that fans would see a familiar face. Did you guess correctly on which former character made an appearance?

First, in the Law & Order reboot, two characters from the show’s past already are in the permanent cast. Sam Waterston, as Jack McCoy, returned as District Attorney Jack McCoy. He’s the pragmatic heart of the show. Anthony Anderson, who spent the final two seasons of the original show, came back to reprise his role as Det. Kevin Bernard.

So who also returned Thursday for the premiere episode called “The Right Thing?” Well, we first saw her blurry face on surveillance footage. Then Lt Kate Dixon, now in charge of the Bernard and Cosgrove, recognized her face.

Yes, that was Carey Lowell reprising her role as Jamie Ross, a prosecutor in McCoy’s office. This whole time, she’s worked to put the bad guys in jail.

Dick Wolf Entertainment, which produces Law & Order, tweeted a clip about the return of Jamie Ross.

“Welcome back, Carey Lowell!” the tweet said. “Carey portrayed ADA Jamie Ross from 1996 to 1998 and appeared in 52 episodes of Law& Order.”

Welcome back, Carey Lowell! Carey portrayed ADA Jamie Ross from 1996 to 1998 and appeared in 52 episodes of #LawAndOrder. pic.twitter.com/vr5RruMRNF — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) February 25, 2022

Guess Who? Original Prosecutor on Law & Order Case Was Jamie Ross

Here’s how Law & Order weaved in the return of Ross with the plot of the opening episode. The premiere was all about who killed Henry King, a once-beloved singer who was sent to prison for drugging and raping women. Yes, Henry King was a fictionalized version of Bill Cosby.

He got out of prison when a judge ruled that the prosecution had messed up. And guess who originally prosecuted him? Yep, it was Jamie Ross.

So how did Ross figure into season 21? King, when he got out of prison, began threatening Ross. He had private investigators dig up dirt. He wanted to destroy her life the way he thought she did his.

Security footage showed King and Ross arguing on a public sidewalk. Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) identified her on the footage.

“Ross is solid,” Dixon said. “She’s not some progressive crusader trying to get her name in the paper.”

So Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and Bernard interviewed Ross about what she knew about King. And yes, Cosgrove believed Ross could’ve killed King. When he asked her, she told him to “get the hell” out of her office.

Did Ross Know Nicole Planned to Kill Henry King?

This wasn’t the last we saw of Ross in the Law & Order premiere. The detectives figured out that Nicole Bell shot Henry King. She was the first woman to accuse the superstar of rape. Bell confessed to Cosgrove. But Cosgrove lied to her to entice the confession. Nolan (Hugh Dancy), who tried the case, wouldn’t use the confession because he thought it was tainted.

Still, the Law & Order prosecutors brought Nicole to trial even without the confession. And they uncovered one detail. Nicole went to Ross’ office the day she killed Henry King. And she apparently told Ross about her plans. Ross never mentioned this to anyone in her office. It was like she was complicit in the murder.

Nolan confronted Ross about the meeting. He called her to the stand. But she declined to answer the questions, taking the fifth everytime.

Welcome back to Law & Order, where nothing ever is or was clear cut when it came to putting the bad guys in jail. Check out the Outsider recap here.