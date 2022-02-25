‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Premiere: ‘The Right Thing’ Recap

During its two decades, Law & Order loved to pull its plotlines from the headlines. Real life makes for the best stories. Can we get a dun dun?

So on Thursday, the Law & Order revival went with a chilling Bill Cosby-inspired storyline. Except, in this case, the Bill Cosby character was named Henry King. The famous singer was dubbed the most-hated man in America. And he got killed in the opening minutes of the episode. As Nolan, the newest assistant district attorney said, Henry King got an “Old Testament” kind of punishment. But it still was murder.

This episode, called “The Right Thing,” also showed us that the new Law & Order detectives are tired of all the outside criticism and pressure being heaped upon them. Just put the bad guys in jail, don’t worry about the details, like lying to a murder suspect.

So let’s get to the Law & Order recap as the crime procedural kicked off its 21st season.

First, Let’s Focus On Law & Order Crime: Who Killed Henry King?

Henry King was fresh out of prison after spending years in prison for raping 40 women. He went on national television and proclaimed “I have never had non-consensual sex with anyone, ever.”

Hours later, King was dead on the sidewalk in front of his brownstone. He had four bullet wounds in his chest and one to his groin. Detectives Bernard and Cosgrove interview Henry’s wife. She’s an obvious suspect. But she was drinking a cocktail at a nearby bar when someone killed Henry.

“If I wanted to kill Henry, I’d want the satisfaction of seeing him pass right before my eyes,” Henry’s wife tells the Law & Order detectives.

Then there was a nod to the Law & Order past. Security cameras caught Henry having a confrontation with a woman out on the street. Det. Kate Dixon scanned the video and recognized the woman. It was prosecutor Jamie Ross. It turns out that Ross was the prosecutor who put King in jail years ago. She said that King threatened her when he was released from prison and had private investigators digging up details to ruin her life.

Cosgrove, the new guy, confronted Ross and asked her if she killed King. He really doesn’t like prosecutors. She tells him to “get the hell out” of her office. This isn’t the last we see of Ross in this episode. Dun dun.

Soon enough, the killer became obvious. Someone wearing a green hoodie kept showing up near King’s brownstone. The detectives figured out who it was by testing the DNA on a cigarette butt. It was Nicole Bell, the first woman who accused Henry King of rape.

Cosgrove gets her to confess by lying to her. He told her no prosecutor wanted to put her in jail. Then he handcuffed her.

Hippolyte Petit/WireImage

No One Wants to Convict Nicole. What Does Jury Say?

So now, Law & Order moved to the prosecution side of the hour. Nolan quickly decides to not use Nicole’s confession. He thinks he can convict Nicole without using what she said to Cosgrove.

Cosgrove confronted Nolan outside the courtroom. “I catch ’em, you cook ’em, that’s how this is supposed to work,” Cosgrove tells Nolan. “Stop trying to change the world. Do your damn job.”

Nicole tried to claim self-defense and even had Henry’s wife on her side. Then the prosecutors find out that Nicole went to see Jamie Ross the afternoon she killed Henry. Nolan tried to get Jamie to admit that in court, Nicole told her of her plans. But Jamie took the fifth on the stand.

Samantha Maroun, Nolan’s fellow ADA, did the closing arguments. She told the jury her sister also had been raped and that her assailant never was brought to justice. She said it was OK to dream of vengeance. That was legal. But it wasn’t legal to shoot someone five times.

The jury found Nicole guilty of second-degree homicide. Henry’s other victims were in the courtroom. Nicole yelled that she killed him for them as they chanted, “let her go.”

Yes, the jury convicted the right person. But the ending really left you conflicted. It wouldn’t be Law & Order if it didn’t.