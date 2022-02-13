‘Law & Order’ Shares Hilarious Valentine Featuring Olivia Benson

Law & Order: SVU just shared a funny Benson-themed valentine in celebration of the Holiday coming Monday.

The valentine says “In the Criminal Justice System, you are considered especially gorgeous.”

“Did you just hear a DUN DUN? Our hearts skipped a beat looking at you,” the Instagram account shared.

Benson is THE iconic character of Law & Order: SVU. She hasn’t had much luck in love, but honestly, she still makes a great valentine’s card.

Benson currently is in quite the “will they won’t they” relationship with her former partner, Elliot Stabler. Fans have wanted to see the two together essentially since Law & Order: SVU started. And Mariska Hargitay says they’ve discussed whether or not Benson and Stabler should actually get together.

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Character Probably Wouldn’t Have the Best Valentines Day

While she may be the face of a funny Valentine, Olivia Benson is still very much single. And things with Elliot Stabler are complicated, as he’s going through a lot. He just lost his wife and is struggling with his mental health. It’s not the best time to enter a relationship with one of your best friends of two decades.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do [on the show]. … He is free, and I think he’s got eyes for me. But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She’s frightened,” Hargitay said in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. On the show, Stabler retired. He only returned to the force following the death of his wife.

Now, he’s solving cases on a different spinoff show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. But the two shows cross over all the time.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do [on the show]. … He is free, and I think he’s got eyes for me. But Olivia Benson is hurt! I mean, he left me in a lurch for 10 years. She’s frightened,” she continued. “The energy is there. Olivia’s been in love with him for many a year, and I think that we are slowly finding our way back to it, but I want to give him the amount of time he needs to grieve Kathy Stabler.”

Hopefully, once Stabler’s had the time to heal, the two figure things out.

Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime are both on a hiatus right now. Their host network, NBC, is currently airing the Olympics, so the dramas are going on a break until they are over. You can expect the return of the Law & Order franchise, which includes the big revival of Law & Order on Thursday, February 24th.