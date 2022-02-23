‘Law & Order’ Star Anthony Anderson Reveals Which ‘Blackish’ Co-Star He Wants as a Guest Star

Law & Order” star Anthony Anderson discussed whether or not he’d like to reunite with his “Black-ish” cast mates on the procedural.

“Marsai Martin,” Anderson answered when asked the question. “Lock her up for all the things she put us through on Black-ish. So Marsai Martin is who I’d like to see over here. Commit a crime so I could be like ‘bam, you going down, girl.'”

Martin played the young daughter, Diane, of Anderson’s character, Andre Johnson Sr., on Black-ish. Diane was the genius schemer of the family. Her hijinks often included outsmarting both Andre and her mother, Rainbow. For eight seasons, Anderson portrayed Andre, an ad executive and father. The series also starred Tracee Ellis-Ross, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Tara Shahidi, and Laurence Fishburne. The Law & Order star executive-produced the series alongside creator Kenya Barris and Fishburne. The series was nominated for 11 Emmys but has yet to win any–a fact that irks Anderson.

“Yeah, we are 0 for 11,” Anderson said in regard to the show’s nominations. “And if it doesn’t happen, then you’re gonna see me visibly upset on camera. We’re gonna move some furniture around, that’s what we’re gonna do!”

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About Law & Order Revival

While he’s proven his worth as both a comedic and dramatic actor, Anderson raised some eyebrows when he chose to return to Law & Order.

“You know, a lot of people ask why, and I say why not?” explained Anderson. “It’s the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while.” Of course, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard in the last three seasons of the original series. It’ll be interesting to see how he acts as a veteran of the unit instead of a newbie.

For Anderson, rejoining Law & Order was a natural step. He said: “Having a conversation with [Executive Producer] Dick Wolf. It’s such an iconic show. Black-ish was coming to an end, Law & Order was starting again.”

Anderson then explained that he reached out to Wolf, not the other way around. The actor said: “I called [Dick Wolf] up he said ‘Anthony, you don’t know how happy this conversation makes me. And here we are, going in to season 21 of Law & Order.”

As for his return, Anderson said being on set again was second nature. Even 12 years later, he still knew law & Order inside out.

“Returning to the streets of New York, returning to our sound stages and that squad room and donning that badge, Badge No. 1901, was just, like, sitting in a well-worn saddle,” Anderson also stated. “It gripped you just right and was comfortable.”

Law & Order returns to NBC on Feb. 24 on 8 p.m. eastern.