‘Law & Order’ Star Camryn Manheim Drops Behind the Scenes Cast Photos Ahead of Premiere

Camryn Manheim is giddy about the new version of Law & Order. Truthfully, aren’t we all?

The Law & Order revival premieres Thursday night. The cast is celebrating the occasion all week. After all, it’s been a dozen years since the last time any of us watched a new episode of the Dick Wolf original. We’d expect the popping of many a champagne cork at a premiere after-party.

Manheim, who plays new character Kate Dixon, posted a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos of the Law & Order episode. She captioned the gallery: “Get Ready for the Premiere Thursday Night on NBC at 8/9c.”

So here’s what we know about the first episode of Law & Order season 21. It’s called “The Right Thing.” And here’s the plot summary from NBC: “Newly acquainted partners Detective Kevin Bernard and Detective Frank Cosgrove investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer. A dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the District Attorney’s office.”

Another Familiar Face Will Guest Star on Law & Order Premiere

We know there will be at least one familiar face as a guest star. Carey Lowell, who played Jamie Ross in 50 episodes of the vintage series, is listed among the cast for the first episode. In the original, she played an assistant district attorney and a defense lawyer. Plus, Frank Anello, who played an unnamed NYPD officer in 16 Law & Order episodes, makes an appearance Thursday as a lawyer.

Manheim offered some hints about her character during press interviews earlier this month. We’re not clear on how she got to the NYPD, but she follows in the footsteps of S. Epatha Merkerson’s Anita Van Buren. That means Kate Dixon calls the shots.

“I think it takes a certain kind of woman to hold down this fort and make sure that everything works in tandem,” Manheim said. She added that her character “has to keep the D.A.’s office happy, she has to keep the police chief happy, and she has to get her detectives to do the work: And I think that with how bossy I am in general, they sensed that I could bring her to life.”

Coincidentally, the 60-year-old Manheim isn’t new to Law & Order, although her character is. Much earlier in her acting career, Manheim guest-starred on three different episodes of the iconic show. Her first ever episode, Life Choices, was in season one.

Since then, she’s become an established character actress with an Emmy on her shelf.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m still in a little bit of shock,” Manheim told reporters. “I’m moving from Los Angeles to New York, and I would not have done it for any other show. Law & Order has such a special place in my heart, and it’s not just me, but all of New York. Actors dream to be on it, crew members’ lives were made by it, and the city was vitalized by it. It’s very profound for me.”