‘Law & Order’ Star Camryn Manheim Once Got Arrested on ‘Criminal Minds’

The upcoming Law & Order revival is just days away from the premiere. The long-anticipated 21st season of the OG series has been in the works for a while now. Starring some decidedly familiar Law & Order faces, as well as some new faces and characters, the upcoming revival series promises to be just as good as it was during the original run.

Among the cast members who have joined the series is an actress who has quite a bit of prime-time familiarity, Camryn Manheim. During Law & Order’s initial run, the longtime actress took on a variety of guest-starring roles on the series between 1991 and 1994. Each time, the actress portrayed a different role in the series.

‘Criminal Minds’ Takes ‘Law & Order’ Star Into Custody

However, Camryn Manheim’s big break came in 1997 when she took on the role of Ellenor Frutt in The Practice. But, did you know that she had a run on another popular primetime crime series? In 2013 Camryn Manheim played the role of a conniving mother on Criminal Minds. That’s right, one of the newest Law & Order detectives was once arrested by the members of the Criminal Minds BAU.

The two-episode Criminal Minds story arc titled The Inspired features Camryn Manheim as the mother of twin sons. Manheim’s character, Carla Hines tries to pit her two murderous sons against each other. Eventually, she is taken into custody.

Now She Is Catching the Criminals On Prime-Time

After saying goodbye to the original Law & Order series over a decade ago, fans are ready to welcome the OG series back onto the NBC airwaves. And, Camryn Manheim says she was excited to see the set of the popular crime drama since her last stint as a guest star. And, it all looks familiar since showrunners decided to recreate as much of the original Law & Order set as much as possible. Plus, the actress notes, she was excited to join some of the OG Law & Order characters on the set.

“One of the most amazing things on the show … [is] you come to work, and then New York’s finest actors just come and play with you,” Manheim explains.

“I have been surprised and excited already several times,” the actress adds. “And I think the viewers will be, too.”

“You’ll definitely see some familiar faces along the way,” notes Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid of the series revival. Eid adds that even some characters who haven’t returned for the 21st season as a main cast member will likely be showing up now and then in the series, noting that “several of our alumni” will come back “in some capacity.”