‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Noth Returns to Social Media After Recent Controversy

After stepping away from social media following sexual assault allegations, Chris Noth has decided to return. He posted a photo of his teenage son playing basketball on Instagram, captioning it, “SWISH. It’s a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom.”

Noth has been losing contracts left and right after the allegations surfaced. He is accused of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1990s. Recently, his tequila brand was scheduled to be acquired by the Entertainment Arts Research beverage company. Entertainment Arts pulled out of the deal. Peloton also distanced itself from the actor, pulling an ad that featured Noth. He was written out of “And Just Like That…,” the “Sex and the City” sequel as well.

After the allegations surfaced and his various partnerships were pulled, Noth took a hiatus from social media. It seems that he’s back now.

The actor made a statement to Page Six in December addressing the allegations, claiming they were false, and that the encounters were consensual. He stated that “no always means no,” and seemed to stand with victims. He steadfastly claimed that he did not assault the women who came forward. Still, his career has taken a nosedive.

Many fans still support him, though, and welcomed him back to Instagram. “Welcome back to Insta Chris. I believe you,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Welcome back … live and let live.”

Another replied, “So happy you are back sharing photos of your beautiful family. I Suspect you have more supporters than you’ll ever know. [‘And Just Like That’] was nothing without you,” while another commented, “I have always loved and admired you, Chris. Continue to lead with love and kindness. This too shall pass.”

‘Law & Order’ Continues Without Chris Noth, Promises Topical Issues

While Chris Noth will not be returning to the “Law & Order” revival, star Sam Waterston took the time recently to prepare fans for the premiere. He noted that the show is going to draw heavily from the current social and political climate.

“We’re not shying away from any of those [timely] conflicts,” Waterston said, speaking with Variety. “In fact, it’s always been the goal of the show to get people throwing their shoes at the television, and certainly there are issues that are going to infuriate people and frustrate people about how they turned out.”

Some things may happen in the new season that we may not like; justice may not always prevail. But that’s the reality of some cases. “SVU” does it occasionally, with backhanded deals and plea bargains, and sometimes the bad guy flat out gets away. But, I think the new season is going to be a bit more serious than a guy outrunning the detectives. There are going to be high-profile cases and real examples of the corrupt legal system.