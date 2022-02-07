‘Law & Order’ Star Jesse L. Martin Teases Possible Return

Law & Order star Jesse L. Martin just teased a possible return to the series. For those who don’t know Law & Order is coming back. After many years, the iconic procedural show will make its return soon. And there are some major stars both joining the franchise and coming back to it.

Those who haven’t been confirmed to come back have been asked about it. And Jesse L. Martin, who played Ed Green, just admitted there are plenty of loose ends that could be tied up if his character returns.

“I couldn’t possibly say, but I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. … Yes, maybe,” he said on The Talk. He played the detective from seasons 10 through 18 of the hit show. And he became quite the staple of the show’s later years.

So, as of right now, it doesn’t seem like they’ve finalized anything with Jesse L. Martin. But it would be fun to see him come back and see what he’s been up to in the years since he’s left the force.

One Major ‘Law & Order’ Icon Will Reprise Their Role

A Law & Order reboot probably wouldn’t work very well if they couldn’t land a key player. And there’s arguably nobody more iconic to the series than Sam Waterston, who played Jack McCoy. Waterston will return to the series as one of the mainstays.

He’s even featured prominently in a new preview for the show, which will make its highly anticipated return on February 24th.

“It’s okay to play the hero as long as you win,” he says in the preview.

The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January 21, 2022

But the show is also adding some new people to the cast. Joining the series as one of the newcomers is Hugh Dancy. Dancy is best known for his work on Hannibal. His role as Will Graham was incredibly well portrayed, so Law & Order fans are really excited to see what Dancy will bring to the show.

With Law & Order coming back on February 24th, there’ll be three shows in the same franchise airing on the same night, which really helps with the ratings for all shows involved. The other two shows, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime has been airing new episodes since the fall, but are on Hiatus during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

If you want to catch up on old Law & Order episodes before the series officially makes its return, the OG series is available on Peacock.