A ‘Law & Order’ Star Once Had to Use Their Twin As a Stand In For a Scene

One Law & Order episode featured a cameo from another actor as a beloved character.

The Dick Wolf created series has spawned a franchise with numerous other spinoff series. Although this is a great thing for fans, it proved to be too much during one episode.

A star’s twin had to fill in for their sister during Season 6, Episode 12 entitled “Corpus Delicti” back in 1996. Jill Hennessy who plays Claire Kincaid in the series, had to enlist the help of her twin sister Jacqueline Hennessy. She appeared as Claire in some court scenes from behind and the side. In reality, Jill was in Baltimore. She was filming for a special Law & Order–Homicide: Life on the Street crossover event. She had no lines and her appearance went unnoticed from the majority of viewers.

The episode’s official description reads, “An investigation into a horse swindling scheme escalates into a murder investigation when one of the accused’s possible victims–his ex-fiancée–disappears.”

Jacqueline is an author and media personality in her home country of Canada. The twins previously had a music career and were a duo called Jack and Jill in the late 80s.

‘Law & Order’ Special Guest

Even A-list movie stars are fans of Law & Order. Julia Roberts was a fan of the series before her then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt, who played Detective Rey Curtis for four seasons. In 1989 she went to the producers and asked for a guest spot. A year later, she appeared in the milestone 200th episode entitled “Empire”. Roberts portrayed the role of Katrina Ludlow in the episode. This was only her third time appearing on network television.

“A businessman planning to build a new football stadium in New York City is on trial for murder. But the prosecution’s star witness, a professional fundraiser who was having an affair with the victim, may have her own sinister motives,” the episode’s official summary reads.

So the Law & Order creators ended up writing a script with her in mind. However, she was not a fan of it.

“She told us, ‘This is not the ‘Law & Order’ that I know,’ and she was absolutely right,” producer Ed Sherin told The Los Angeles Times. “It was outside the feel of the show, and she was the first to spot it.”

“We’ve had so many great people appearing on the show, everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to William Macy, but Julia is really the ultimate,” creator Dick Wolf admitted.

“There were those who thought she would be the 800-pound gorilla. But she could not have been more courteous,” Sherin recalled.