‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston Describes Revival as a ‘Dream’

“Law & Order” fans are finally getting their long-awaited arrival after a 12-year hiatus. While spin-offs may have kept fans of the Dick Wolf series temporarily satiated, nothing beats the original series. And to make things even better? The show’s original star, Sam Waterston, is returning right back where we left him in his role as Jack McCoy. It leaves many to wonder if the revival would have even been possible without Waterston.

“Fortunately we never had to face that question,” show creator Dick Wolf said over email. “It was always my intent to have Sam return. I’m glad he said yes.”

Waterston joins a group that features a mix of original cast members and new ones, making for a unique production. The “Law & Order” star opened up in an interview with USA Today about what fans can expect from the revival, calling it a “dream.”

Ever since the original series faced cancellation 12 years ago, creator Dick Wolf has pulled every string possible to get it back to the small screen. When asked if constantly being quizzed on a potential return grew old over the last few years, Waterston says he wasn’t sure the revival was ever going to happen.

Sam Waterston Reveals He Didn’t Immediately Say ‘Yes’ to Revival

“I really did think that it was a dream and that he was not going to have the outcome he sought,” the actor told USA Today. “But perseverance furthers, and has he ever been persistent. It’s wonderful to be part of helping him realize what really has been a decade-long dream.”

When 81-year-old Waterston finally got the call, the performer says he wasn’t sure if he wanted to participate in the revival at first. “I asked myself, ‘Hadn’t I already done this? And really did I need to be doing it again?’ But I came around to the idea that it was at least worth a try,” he admitted. “And when I stepped on the set, it was new, but it was the exact same set we had been working on 12 years ago. it made the hairs on my arm stand up.”

Where Can You Watch the ‘Law & Order’ Revival?

While stepping back on set was certainly full of “pinch me, I’m dreaming” moments, the actor says the remarkable similarities from the old set versus the new set is what truly sent chills down his spine. “What really hit me was the rank of law books on the shelves behind my desk. Even the linoleum on the floor. Exactly the same,” he recalled. “I’m told they had to shrink the set because of the new studio we’re in. But boy, since I heard that, I’ve been looking hard. I can’t see any difference.”

The revival officially premiered on February 24th, and new episodes will be available every Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.