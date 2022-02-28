‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston Had a Hilarious Response to ‘SVU’ Breaking This Major TV Record

As much as fans love the “Law & Order” franchise, Sam Waterston might have a few things to say about “SVU” beating his show’s TV record.

On Thursday, an all new episode of “Law & Order” brought some of the fan-favorite characters back to NBC. After the series ended in 2010 after 20 seasons, fans were more than happy to see the team back in action. And the return of the face of the franchise, Sam Waterston, makes the franchise even more special.

The Screen Actor’s Guild Award Winner returned to the show as District Attorney Jack McCoy. Waterston joins returning cast members Anthony Anderson (Detective Kevin Bernard) and a cast of newcomers. This includes Camryn Manheim, Jeffrey Donovan, and Hugh Dancy.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the 81-year-old actor shared what fans can expect from the revival. He also reveals his feelings on “SVU” breaking “Law & Order’s” TV record.

Apparently, Dick Wolf had made it a mission to correct the mistake of canceling the show twelve years ago. The interviewer asked Waterston if he ever got fatigued discussing a return over the 12-year absence.

“I really did think that it was a dream and that he was not going to have the outcome he sought,” Waterston explained. “But perseverance furthers and has he ever been persistent. It’s wonderful to be part of helping him realize what really has been a decade-long dream.”

The interviewer stated that “Law & Order: SVU” eventually broke the 20-season TV drama record set by “Gunsmoke.” However, if the legal drama was never canceled, the show would’ve won. When asked whether or not he was bummed by the record-blocked, Waterson gave a hilarious response.

“Definitely. That was seriously disappointing. And then it’s very rude that “SVU” has gotten ahead of us. We’ll never catch up now. They’ll go on forever, and we’ll be behind them panting for breath.”

‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston Says Show Will Make Fans Want To Throw Shoes at TV

“Law & Order” star, Sam Waterson, is just full of humor these days.

Before the revival of the long-running legal drama premiered on Thursday, Waterston gave fans a fair warning. During an interview with Variety, he revealed that the popular franchise has avoided bringing up sensitive material. After all, it gets some of its content from current news stories. However, Waterston wants us all to know that the current political and social climate is definitely going to be the focus of much of this season. And many fans won’t enjoy that.

“We’re not shying away from any of those [timely] conflicts,” Waterston said. “In fact, it’s always been the goal of the show to get people throwing their shoes at the television, and certainly, there are issues that are going to infuriate people and frustrate people about how they turned out.”