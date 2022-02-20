‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston Opens Up About Dick Wolf’s Determination in Bringing Series Back

We are just days away from the 2022 revival of the OG Law & Order series. The one that started it all. After being off the air for over a decade, the long-running crime drama series is stepping back onto the NBC airwaves. Welcoming us back into the original (well, almost) Law & Order squad rooms and courtrooms.

The ground-breaking detective series may have been canceled in 2010. However, a potential Law & Order revival has long been on the minds of the crime drama’s showrunners – and stars – for several years.

Discussions To Revive ‘Law & Order’ Have Been In the Works For Years

In fact, notes one early Law & Order player plans to revive the series have been discussed for years. Pretty much since the series initially ended. According to one of the original series stars, Sam Waterston, the show’s creator, Dick Wolf, has known that the series must return to the airwaves.

“From the day that they suspended the show,” notes Waterston in a conversation with Variety, “he’s been saying that that was a terrible mistake.”

Waterston adds that since then, Wolf has been adamant that “they should bring it back.”

Waterston, who will be reprising his role as ADA Jack McCoy in the upcoming Law & Order revival adds that Wolf would mention this every time they saw each other. Then, about five years ago, the actor notes, it almost happened.

“Five years ago, he almost did it,” Sam Waterston recalls of the efforts that Wolf put into reviving the ground-breaking series.

“He really is perseverance personified because he never gave this up,” the Law & Order star adds.

“Having people like that involved in your career,” Waterston continues. “I don’t know how you have a career without them.”

Now Is the Perfect Time For the Series Revival

The award-winning NBC crime drama series may have almost been revived a few times already. However, Law & Order showrunners feel that now is truly the best time for the show to return to the airwaves. A moment, Dick Wolf says, for which he has been waiting for a long time; since the day the popular series was canceled twelve years ago.

“I’ve been thinking about Law & Order coming back since the day it was canceled,” Dick Wolf explains. However, Dick Wolf adds, despite wanting to revive the series in the past, he knows that now is the perfect time for Law & Order to return to television.

There’s no better time than now to bring the show back,” Dick Wolf says of the long-awaited renewal.

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” the showrunner adds. “Law & Order returning is mine.”