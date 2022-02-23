‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston Reveals If He Wants ‘Grace & Frankie’ Stars to Appear

Law & Order icon Sam Waterston opened up about the possibility of a Grace & Frankie reunion on the procedural.

“Oh there’s an idea,” responded Waterston when asked about the possibility. “I’d love that, well, you name it, any one of them. We had so much fun doing that show together. It would be a wonderful thing.”

Grace & Frankie aired on Netflix from to 2021. The series starred Waterston along with fellow acting legends Martin Sheen, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin. It follows Fonda and Tomlin as the title characters after their husbands leave them for each other. Grace & Frankie is a favorite of audiences old and young, especially for its honest exploration of a hard topic.

“People were astonished, and astonished by the show, frankly,” Waterston said of the Netflix comedy. “They don’t expect such delicate and difficult and hard subjects as late in life sexual orientation changes, and divorce, and death itself, and aging to be funny at all. And so I think people are frankly astonished. They were astonished to see Jack McCoy claiming that he was a homosexual, and they were astonished to see the President of the United States want to marry him. Especially if that involved leaving Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin which was really insane. So yeah, I think that’s the general reaction that I’ve gotten, astonishment and delight.”

The idea of seeing Tomlin, Fonda, or Sheen on Law & Order is an exciting prospect. Interestingly, despite all of them having long careers in Hollywood, none previously guest starred on the series.

Law & Order‘s Sam Waterston Talks Revival

Additionally. Waterston discussed the return of Law & Order after twelve years. The actor said that series creator Dick Wolf had this in the works for years.

“He [Wolf] was talking about it five years ago too, and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” the Law & Order star explained. “One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination and his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place. The other reason that we’re coming back, though, I think is because we stopped making the shows, but the audience never stopped watching them. So the audience’s persistent appetite for Law & Order is a major reason why we’re back. So thanks to them.”

Waterston also brought up why audiences love the show, even three decades later.

“That’s the pleasure of watching Law & Order,” Waterston continued. “There is a resolution but there’s a lot of dissatisfaction with the way it goes. It feels, to me, like Law & Order might have something to contribute to the general conversation because we’re all mad about something. We’re all mad as hell about something right now and mad at each other. For us to get these big issues aired, and to have not a conclusion but a resolution of some kind that you can chew on, might be a useful service.”