‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston Was ‘Bummed’ Not to Break ‘Gunsmoke’ Record

Sure Law & Order: SVU is the newer, younger version of the OG series. But Law & Order star Sam Waterston is still bummed that SVU took the win for breaking a long-standing record, beating the original to the punch.

Last week, Law & Order returned to NBC in a series revival with the OG courtroom drama show’s 21st season. This revival could have put the series in the running to beat a record that was long-held by the iconic western television series Gunsmoke as the longest-running television series.

However, Law & Order missed the boat on this. Instead, one of the popular show’s spin-offs, Law & Order: SVU took the prestigious accolade a few years earlier in 2019.

“That was seriously disappointing,” Sam Waterston says of the popular series falling just short of breaking Gunsmoke’s record.

“And then it’s very rude that “SVU” has gotten ahead of us,” the Law & Order alum jokes.

And, Waterston adds, with the OG series’s long break, they will likely never catch up to SVU. In fact, it certainly seems that SVU won’t be slowing down anytime soon, either, the actor adds.

“We’ll never catch up now,” quips Waterston.

“They’ll go on forever,” the star adds. “And we’ll be behind them panting for breath.”

‘Law & Order’ Revival Pulls In Some Impressive Thursday Night Ratings

After a long twelve-year wait, fans of the OG Law & Order series were treated to the return of the series last week when the much-anticipated revival finally premiered Thursday, February 24. And, the show pulled in some impressive ratings that evening.

The 21st season premiere of the hit courtroom drama series pulled in a total of 5.5 million viewers. These numbers reflect the third-largest audience for Thursday night with a 0.7 rating. Not a bad start to the show’s revival season!

A Revival Had Long Been In the Works

While the 21st season of Law & Order premiered just last week, talks for the series revival started years ago. In fact, the series creator, Dick Wolf, pitched the idea of a revival to Sam Waterston five years ago.

“Well, I was never going to put it past Dick Wolf to do this,” Waterston says in a conversation with Stage Right Secrets.

“He reminded me today that he called me up five years ago and said we were going to,” the longtime actor continues of initial talks regarding a revival series.

But I’ve always known that he was never going to give up on this,” Waterson adds. “What an extraordinary accomplishment.”

Waterston adds that returning to the series was an interesting experience. Especially as showrunners put in some major efforts to recreate the original Law & Order set – and feel – that fans remember so well…even all these years later.

“It is the most astonishing experience the set is growing around us as we work,” notes Waterston.

“It’s like show business decided to give us a present,” the actor explains.

“And all of the credibility that Law & Order has built up over the years,” Waterston adds. “To talk about Law & Order and justice in a time now when it’s really the top of mind for all of us. But this is with a basis of trust with its audience that you know you just can’t duplicate.”