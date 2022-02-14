‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum BD Wong Reveals Hilarious Photo of ‘Jurassic World’ Character

Actor BD Wong shared a humorous look at the return of his character, Dr. Henry Wu, in the upcoming Jurassic World film.

“[Jurassic World: Dominion]. In theaters JUNE 10. Did you want extra mustard,” the former Law & Order star captioned a post on his Instagram. He posted a hilariously bad photoshop of his character as he appears in the newest trailer, except he’s no longer a scientist. Rather, Wu sports an Auntie Annie’s Pretzel’s uniform, poking fun at the concept of product placement in films.

From the first movie, Wong starred in the Jurassic series. He initially appeared as a minor supporting character who assisted in recreating prehistoric creatures. However, the Jurassic World films turned the scientist into a minor antagonist, largely responsible for the chaos of the now-freed dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Dominion reunites old and new characters. Original stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum return. The stars of the newer films, Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, do as well. Supporting actors include Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Jake Johnson, and Omar Sy. Of course, Wong reprises his role as mentioned.

“It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time,” said director Colin Trevorrow. “There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don’t go extinct just like the dinosaurs.”

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Talks Return to Franchise

Wong’s costar Sam Neill also opened up about coming back to the Jurassic franchise after two whole decades. The actor felt that the timing for the movie couldn’t have been better despite the complications brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons,” the actor explained. “First of all, to be with my old friends Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, you know. We were — this was in the middle of the pandemic — we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got along really well.”

Neill then expounded on how he felt meeting the cast of the newer films and working with a new generation of Jurassic stars.

“The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce [Dallas Howard] and Chris [Pratt] are absolute sweethearts,” Neill said. “Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.”

As for the film itself, Neill looks forward to it as much as audiences do. Despite being on the inside, he has yet to see the final project.

“I haven’t seen the finished film yet,” he revealed. “I’m sure it’s a very ambitious, huge story, a lot of characters, a lot of dinosaurs. It’s going to be unquestionably big, so they’ve been holding it back until hopefully cinemas are fully open and all that. It is something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

Jurassic World: Dominion releases in theaters in June of 2022.