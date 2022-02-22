‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Diane Neal Found Herself on Her ‘Favorite Store’

It’s been a good start to the week for former Law & Order: SVU Diane Neal. She recently found herself on the outside of her favorite store.

Have any of you Outsiders ever been to Barneys in New York City? Barneys was an American luxury department store brand that was founded in the city back in 1923. It introduced some of the biggest luxury brands in the country like Armani, Azzedine Alaia, Comme des Garcons, Christian Louboutin, and Ermenegildo Zegna. However, in 2019, Barneys New York filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and had to close 15 of its 22 stores. Subsequently, Authentic Brands Group took over control and licensed it to Saks Fifth Avenue.

As for Law & Order: SVU star Diane Neal, Barneys was always one of her favorite stores. You may remember that Diane Neal played New York Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on the show from 2003 to 2008 and 2011 to 2012. She is also well known for portraying Coast Guard Investigative Service Agent Abigail Borin on the military crime drama NCIS.

Speaking of Law & Order: SVU (Special Victims Unit), though, not only does the show take place in New York City, it is actually filmed there as well. So, maybe we shouldn’t be all that surprised to learn that Diane Neal was a big shopper at Barneys. But now that most of its locations are closed down, the SVU star has had to shop elsewhere. She took to Instagram on Monday when she saw a picture of herself hanging outside of one of the shut-down locations.

“#Barney’s was always my favorite store,” she said. “Look at it now. Boo and hoo. I may not be in it, but I love being ON it. #streetstyle #graffiti #comedy”

What Happened to Diane Neal’s Character on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?

As we mentioned above Diane Neal actually had two stints on Law & Order: SVU, one from 2003 to 2008 and the other from 2011 to 2012. But what actually happened to her character, Casey Novak in the show?

If you are a longtime Law & Order: SVU fan, then there is a good chance that you remember Casey Novak in the show. As a matter of fact, she might even be your favorite assistant district attorney. We recently covered a debate fans had over who the best SVU ADA was right here on Outsider.

As for Neal’s character, Casey Novak ended up facing a lengthy suspension for her conduct during a trial in the Season 9, “Cold.” We come to find out during an episode in Season 10 that not only was Novak disbarred thanks to her actions but that she even had her license suspended for three years. ADA Novak returned as a recurring character alongside ADA Alex Cabot in Season 13.