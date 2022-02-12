‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Diane Neal Takes in a Beautiful ‘Sunset Over Brooklyn’

As former “Law & Order: SVU” star Diane Neal knows, you can never go wrong with a good sunset picture.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress shows followers her recent walk around Brooklyn, New York. On her exciting journey, she comes across a stunning orange sunset blanketing the New York sky. Her 15-second video shows fans the lovely shade of blue that took hold of the sky, the lights of the city, and the ferries making their way across the sea.

Fans and friends of Diane Neal acknowledge the post by wishing her a happy Friday and complimenting the sunset. “Now, that’s some view! Thanks for sharing! And the doggos make everything even better! Enjoy your Friday evening, lady!” One follower wrote.

If snow made it to the city but didn’t knock the electricity out, New York definitely looks like the place to be this winter.

Diane Neal Starred in Lifetime Movie

Actress and comedian Diane Neal starred in the Ripped From the Headlines Lifetime original movie, “Circle of Deception.” The movie premiered back in March 2021 and is based on the New York Times Best Selling novel “Practice to Deceive.” The movie is a true-crime retelling about a businessman who is found dead the day after Christmas.

Watch the brief clip of the thriller here.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Diane Neal Remembers Louie Anderson in Heartwarming Post

In late January, former “Law & Order: SVU” actress Diane Neal remembered late stand-up comedian Louie Anderson.

Neal is not only an actress but a stand-up comedian. No doubt that Anderson gave her a few pointers before he passed on January 21 at 68-years-old.

In Diane Neal’s tribute post on Instagram, she shares an older photo of herself, Anderson, and comedian Helen Hong. “Wow, another amazing, kind, generous, wonderful, and funny man,” her caption read.

Before Anderson passed away, he was getting treated for a type of cancer known as large B cell Lymphoma. The comedian’s publicist revealed that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Diane Neal wasn’t the only person in the entertainment industry to give their condolences to the late comedian and actor. Fellow comedian Gilbert Gottfried mourned both Anderson and fellow comedian Bob Saget in a touching post.

“This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

Anderson’s former “The Louie Show” co-star, Bryan Cranston also shared a touching tribute to social media.

“I was saddened to hear the news today of Louie Anderson’s passing. Twenty-six years ago I played his best friend in a series and this morning I’ve been wistfully remembering that experience with him. Louie was known for being big, but that wasn’t just in his presence,” he wrote. “Rest now, big fella.”