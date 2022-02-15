‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Hilariously Details the Reasons She Shouldn’t Be Single

It’s tough to be single on Valentine’s Day, just ask the attendees of the countless “Love Stinks” and “Anti-Valentine’s Day” parties across the country on February 14 every year. If you’re eating the box of chocolates you bought for yourself with a scowl this year, you’re not alone. Law and Order: SVU alum, Diane Neal, is right there with you.

Neal is refusing to take her V-Day singleness lying down, however, and has taken to Instagram to list the compelling reasons why her lack of a beau is downright preposterous. With a photo accompanying each, the Law and Order: SVU alum’s desirable traits are listed as follows:

She’s a super casual mercenary that’s mellow around kung fu She always answers the phone with her legs above her head She’s awesome with power tools She will ride any dolphin like Jack rode the Titanic She makes the prettiest (read: weirdest) faces She’s all about safety AND being a pyromaniac simultaneously She has a mustache AND Star Wars sheets Babies love her (sort of) She doesn’t drink (well…not that often) She will use a raisin anywhere, at any time, for anything deemed hilarious

We see your point, Diane. That is an incredibly persuasive list and we’re with you in your confusion one-hundred percent. Fans agree as well, writing comments such as, “Lovin’ the mustache and the Star Wars sheets, rock that stache Diane!” and “Oh you’re such a catch. Nothing says romance like Star Wars sheets. How men can keep away is beyond me?!”

‘Law and Order: SVU’ Alum Diane Neal Posts More Valentine’s Day Content

Oh, you thought Diane Neal was going to stop with just one Valentine’s Day post? Think again. The self-proclaimed human pretending to be other humans has even more Valentine’s Day fun in store.

As part of her Valentine’s Day preparations, Neal snapped a bathroom mirror selfie. In it, she’s posing in a bathrobe with her favorite (toy) gun pointed directly at her phone. The Instagram caption reads, “Happy Valentine’s Day!!! Thought I’d celebrate with this random pic that looks like I’m teaching a class on how to shoot your own phone by using the bathroom mirror when you get out of the shower. Very niche market for this class.”

If Neal’s collection of fake guns, Star Wars sheets, and power tools isn’t enough to get her a man, surely her phenomenal sense of humor can help her land a date? Keep being you, Diane, the perfect dolphin-riding, kung fu-practicing, plastic gun-wielding pyromaniac is out there somewhere.