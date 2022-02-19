‘Law & Order: SVU’: Are Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish Friends Away From the Show?

Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay’s friendships are the stuff of legend, from her undeniable chemistry with Christopher Meloni to dying her hair with Ice-T.

However, Hargitay is also close with another member of the cast: Kelli Giddish. While Hargitay played the show’s first female detective, Olivia Benson, Giddish joined the cast a decade ago as Detective Amanda Rollins. Despite their polar opposite natures, Rollins and Benson grew a mutual friendship built out of respect. According to the stars, that friendship extends beyond SVU.

“Kelli is one of the strongest people, I’d say, in a lot of ways, like, a lot cooler than I am …” Hargitay said of her costar. “We play these parts, we have our little selves, all our complex part of our selves. And we draw that self and yeah, she’s awesome.”

The feeling is mutual. Giddish explained that what you see onscreen is the truth. The SVU stars really are that close.

“It’s been really, really solid,” she said, “and with our relationship, [the writers] didn’t just make us be best friends just like that in a kind of false way. We’ve earned it, so like, all the behind-the-scenes moments with her, it really means a lot that we can kind of play up that friendship too.”

Law & Order: SVU Star Ice-T Praises Mariska Hargitay

In addition to Giddish, Ice-T also opened up about working with Hargitay. For over two decades, Hargitay and Ice-T have starred side by side on SVU. While Hargitay was with the hit series from its pilot episode, Ice-T joined during its second season, following the departure of Michelle Hurd.

“One of the best things about working on this show is Mariska is not a b—-,” said the rapper. “She does not come on set with a bad attitude, and she is always on point.”

“I think the best thing about our show is that everybody on our show that we work with is so wonderful. It’s easy. You know, I love Mariska. We get along. Just the work environment is so fun. People throw the word family around but after 20 years, it’s true.”

Hargitay also has nothing but kind words for her SVU costar. In particular, she praised his ability to wax philosophical. According to Hargitay, the entire cast appreciates the rapper’s ability to discuss complex issues.

“He goes on his philosopher rants,” Hargitay explained. “Everyone gathers around because the way he breaks everything down is clear and simple. He takes all the complex and whiny stuff out of it, like, ‘Here’s the deal.’ And in 19 years, I’ve never seen him in a bad mood or raise his voice.”