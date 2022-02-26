‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson Goes Up Against a Radio Personality in Upcoming Episode

If you’re curious as to next week’s episode of “Law & Order: SVU,” our favorite heroine goes up against a radio personality. That’s right, Outsiders. We’ve almost made it to Season 23 Episode 14 “Video Killed the Radio Star.”

For those who didn’t know, this is the title for a popular song by The Buggles. However, it’s also tied to a case investigated by Olivia Benson’s team. Lucky for you, Outsiders, we’re here to give you guys a helpful premise for the newest episode.

“Benson investigations allegations against a popular radio personality. Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime.”

So what kind of issues are our characters going to deal with in this episode? Several radio hosts out there tend to have a team of supporters who will have their backs, even if they committed the crime.

As we know, many “SVU” episodes don’t have happy endings. Often, a judge finds the perp not guilty, they escape trials or don’t even get a trial due to lack of evidence. But we’re not done with this premise just yet because Amanda Rollins goes undercover.

Undercover missions can be exciting for fans as they get to see their favorite characters take on different roles. However, it can be pretty terrifying to see what does or could happen to them while concealing their identity. What if their cover is blown? What if the bad guy gets away?

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Was This Olivia Benson’s Best Moment of Season 22?

The lovely Mariska Hargitay’s portrayal of Detective Olivia Benson keeps “Law & Order: SVU” fans constantly coming back.

Since 1999, worked tirelessly to get justice for victims in need of her help, and to get the offender put away. For 23 seasons, we’ve seen her grow as a detective, friend, and mother.

For years, Benson chased fought alongside her partner and pal, Detective Elliot Stabler. Although he retired after Season 12, that wasn’t the last “Law & Order” fans saw of Chris Meloni. Last year, he made his triumphant return to a few “SVU” episodes. Later, he earned his own show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” as the main character.

Fans still can’t get enough of these Benson and Stabler throwback moments. In a throwback episode, fans believe Olivia Benson had her best moment of the entire season.

In the 9th episode of the season, entitled “Return of the Prodigal Son,” Elliot Stabler lit up fans’ faces after reappearing on “SVU” by Benson’s side. Although the two didn’t immediately retreat to where they originally were, episode 13, “Trick-Rolled at the Moulin” was where they found their place.

In this episode, Benson and Stabler work together to interrogate an accused drug dealer. I think many can agree that this season brought back memories of the two detective’s early days as partners.