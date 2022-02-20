‘Law & Order: SVU’: Do the Recent Seasons Hold Up?

Fans who have been watching Law & Order: SVU for a long time are wondering if the show’s recent seasons hold up in the big picture.

Where do these fans convene? Yes, sir, they do in a thread on Reddit. Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T and is seen on Thursday nights on NBC.

This fan starts out the thread admitting later on that the person is just being “salty.” And the fan writes: “I’m aware other people have said this before, but I’m in the mood to rant. For the life of me, I’m unable to enjoy the newer seasons.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fan Doesn’t Like How Olivia-Centric Episodes Have Become

“I hate that the show has become completely centered around Olivia,” the Law & Order: SVU fan states. “I hate the new direction of Oliva’s character even more. Like, I don’t want to watch Noah on screen – EVER. It’s annoying guys, like we get it Olivia is a mom. It was cool at first but now it’s just beating a dead horse.”

The fan also writes how much this person dislikes how Olivia is passive-aggressive and belittles people. “She wasn’t like this before,” the fan writes. But this person also mentions how Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish, is not a fan favorite on the show’s Reddit board. Yet this one wonders about “this reoccurring dynamic where Amanda will just ask a legitimate question or tell Olivia something and Olivia 90% of the time is rude to her or catty.”

What else does this fan find uninteresting or sad about Law & Order: SVU? Well, where is the mystery here?

Lack of Mystery In Show Also Ticks This ‘Salty’ Fan Off A Bit

“I also dislike how the show has lost pretty much any element of mystery,” the “salty” fan writes. “This thing where they start the show with a song playing over the initial events of the case is so annoying because they basically reveal who is the suspect in the first ten minutes.”

This next Law & Order: SVU fan offers some similar beef and it starts off with a simple “I agree.” The Redditor writes: “The number one issue for me is that the show has lost any sense of moral grayness. Old episodes of SVU would make you generally wonder what the right thing was. Now somebody shows up, there just EVIL and that’s it. Benson has to bring them down while sermonizing. ugghhh”.

So, these and other fans are just not happy with the recent years that the show has been on NBC. Dick Wolf, who created the spinoff, will probably be hard at work on new episodes of this show. It’s still going strong, too.