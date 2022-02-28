‘Law & Order: SVU’ Has Employed Tens of Thousands of Actors, See the Staggering Number

Law & Order: SVU has made a legion of fans, but has also given a lot of people work in The Big Apple.

Between the flagship series, SVU, and his latest spinoff, Organized Crime, it has given thousands upon thousands of people work. When it comes to actors, this franchise employed some of the most in any series.

“I actually was talking to Dick Wolf yesterday and he had shared with me that between all the three shows 35,000 actors have been employed,” Mariska Hargitay shared in an interview.

It’s not hard to imagine with so many extras along with suspects, and guest stars needed for each episode. In fact, it’s almost a right of passage for some New York City-based actors. Landing a minor role on Law & Order: SVU or its counterparts is a must for some.

“We talk about these shows as a universe right that he’s created where we all cross over but it’s staggering,” Hargitay added. “I am dumbfounded. It is so right especially because mothership was canceled at year twenty which felt so wrong and the fact that we surpassed that SVU did and now they’re back he is unstoppable the universe is unstoppable. I just have so much mad respect and excitement for me personally.”

Hargitay is excited to work with some familiar faces and a new cast of actors on the show.

“I get to work with all these amazing actors, Camryn Manheim who’s a friend of mine. I mean just that we get to work with Sam Waterston again and Anthony. There’s a couple new actors who I adore who I’ve never worked with so this is all good.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Record

With the return and revival of the original flagship Law & Order series, comes Sam Waterston. He portrayed Jack McCoy and returned to the role and series for Season 21. While the mothership show spawned the other series, it was Law & Order: SVU.

Waterston joins returning cast members Anthony Anderson (Detective Kevin Bernard) and a cast of newcomers. This includes Camryn Manheim, Jeffrey Donovan, and Hugh Dancy.

While no one can replace the original show, SVU did manage to break a television record. While Wolf has admitted that he made a mistake canceling the show twelve years ago. Because of it’s exit during Season 20, Law & Order: SVU was able to break Gunsmoke’s 20-season drama record.

“I really did think that it was a dream and that he was not going to have the outcome he sought,” Waterston told USA Today. “But perseverance furthers and has he ever been persistent. It’s wonderful to be part of helping him realize what really has been a decade-long dream.”

The host then brought up the fact that SVU was able to beat the record before Law & Order, which is now on its 21st season. If the show was never canceled, it would have won. He was asked if he was bummed out about the record.

“Definitely. That was seriously disappointing. And then it’s very rude that “SVU” has gotten ahead of us. We’ll never catch up now. They’ll go on forever, and we’ll be behind them panting for breath,” he joked.