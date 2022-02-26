‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Worried One Star May Be Leaving

Law & Order: SVU has had a legendary television run. After the first episode aired in 1999, SVU went on to break TV records, keeping fans interested through an astounding 23 seasons and over 500 episodes. In large part, fans have the star of the series, Mariska Hargitay, to thank for that, as the actress is an absolute trooper.

When a show runs as long as SVU has, major cast changes are expected. Hargitay, however, has headlined the show as Special Agent Olivia Benson from the very beginning. That said, the award-winning actress is a television anomaly.

Back in Season 12, fans were forced to accept that fan-favorite character, Elliott Stabler, was saying goodbye. As is the norm, after more than a decade with the same show, the actor behind the beloved detective wanted to move on to new adventures.

Now, as the long-running series shows no signs of slowing down, fans are beginning to worry that they’re losing another beloved character, Ice-T’s Fin Tutuola. First appearing in Season 2, Ice-T signed on for a four-episode story arc. Fans fell in love with the Junior Detective, however, and Ice-T was offered a permanent role. Since then, Fin Tutuola has graduated to NYPD Sergeant and become a mainstay of the series.

Fans’ anxieties come from the SVU star announcing other commitments. Specifically, an upcoming reality show entitled The Mediator. Rather than excitement for the star’s new venture, the majority of the comments beneath the announcement are fans pleading with the SVU actor to stay with the show.

Though fans’ fears are completely understandable, they may be getting ahead of themselves. Ice-T still regularly discusses his excitement for Law and Order: SVU as well.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Spend Time Together Off-Set

Though Christopher Meloni left the series in 2011, he’s now reprised his role as Elliott Stabler in the new addition to the Law & Order universe, Law & Order: Organized Crime. In the interim, however, fans were absolutely distraught over the dissolution of the friendship between Elliott Stabler and Olivia Benson.

In an effort to ease fans’ distress (and break the internet, repeatedly), Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay began posting about their friendship on social media. As it turns out, the two aren’t just on-screen partners, they’re also real-life best friends.

Meloni and Hargitay have also shared some truly heartwarming statements about each other. Christopher Meloni shared his first impression of his costar. “She brought her game, I brought mine, and I liked the results.” He goes on to describe Mariska Hargitay as, “Radiant. Charming. Funny. Generous. Elegant. Bawdy. Honest. Appreciative. Inclusive. Direct. Vivacious.”

Hargitay, of course, shares her friend’s sentiments. She says, “He’s always made me feel like I could just jump off the ledge, the cliff, the bridge, and he would catch me, in so many ways, whether it was comedy or acting or friendship.”