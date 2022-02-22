‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Can’t Believe How Similar This Character Is to His Real-Life Self

Although John Munch is no longer on Law & Order: SVU, he’s still a fan favorite that they talk about today. In fact, nine years after the former NYPD sergeant left the show, fans have started to notice some uncanny similarities between the actor, Richard Belzer, and his character.

On Reddit, Law & Order: SVU fans gathered to chat about the actor’s relationship to his previous character.

“Apologize if this has been pointed before but I was downright floored at how cool this was,” the author wrote. “I looked for articles and posts on it for a few minutes and found nothing. There are some major similarities between John Munch and Richard Belzer: Conspiracy theorist (Blezer has published books on CTs), 2 divorces, Stand up comedian (munch has miny bits on SVU often that I would bet a fair amount he writes himself), Jewish. Just thought it was a neat thing.”

These may just be small details. However, it is pretty surprising how much the Law & Order: SVU writers may have derived from the actor behind the essential character. However, fans decided to put a comical spin on the conversation and make a few witty jokes about the observations.

“They also look exactly alike,” one fan joked.

“I dunno…I’ve never seen them in the same room together so,” another shared.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Discuss Benson’s New Role

Previously, other Law & Order: SVU fans decided to direct their attention to Olivia Benson’s latest promotion. Now that Benson is the captain of her department, some believe that she’s changed for the worst.

“None of what I have to say hasn’t been said before, but I need to get my thoughts out on here. Ever since she became captain, Olivia has been insufferable,” the author of the thread said.

“Her passive-aggressive attitude has gotten old,” they continued. “Her scowl towards anyone she disagrees with, the eye-rolling, the dramatic quivering lip when she’s been told big news, etc. I know the character has been through a lot and has seniority over everyone else, but doesn’t give her the right to act like her crap doesn’t stink. Cragen never treated the squad that way when he was captain.”

Not to mention, they’ve started to despise her son, Noah. Some even ventured to call the character “bratty.”

Meanwhile, others offered a different perspective of the criticisms.

“The females in this show get judged way harder than the males. For example people complain about Olivia’s whisper and lack of facial expressions,” another fan countered. “And the complaints about her and Noah are outrageous.”

Whether or not fans are in favor of the new role, it’s likely we’ll see Benson continue to grow into the position in future episodes.