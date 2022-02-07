‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Discuss Episodes Where Characters Weren’t Themselves

Law & Order: SVU fans are discussing some episodes where they felt like the characters weren’t really themselves. Law & Order: SVU has been on the air for 23 years and has over 500 episodes. This means that there may be a handful of episodes where the characters aren’t written quite up to standard.

In a Reddit thread called “Episodes where characters were so…out of character,” fans discuss the episodes in question.

“I was watching Persona with Judge Donnelly. Even when the writing and drama was so good, it seems so strange a judge like Donnelly would be so vengeful to come back to prosecute the abused victim. It brought good drama though,” a fan wrote.

They also brought up the season 10 episode where Cabot comes back from witness protection and is working on her first case since returning. And she was oddly forceful.

“She basically railroaded the developmentally delayed kid until the judge called her out on it. Then she did a 180 and saw the light and helped the kid get $ from the toy company,” the fan wrote. Many noted that that episode definitely felt out of character for her.

However, others were quick to argue that Judge Donnely’s behavior was actually pretty on-brand for her. And while it was disappointing to see, many people felt like it made sense for the character to get that dark.

Other ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Were Quick To Chime In

“I’ll never stop complaining about Secrets Exhumed (S14E14) with Dana Lewis,” one fan wrote. It’s the most upvoted comment there is. And it finds a character fans loved killed off for what a lot of people felt was absolutely no sensible reason.

“Season 19 Episode 13. Barba. Maybe with a little more foreshadowing but it just seemed so ooc. I’m still not over it tbh,” another fan wrote. At least in this thread, this was the most recent example of an episode that didn’t sit well with fans.

Whatever episode may tick that box for you, it’s nice to see that this isn’t something that seems to happen a lot to the main characters like Olivia Benson. Of course, many people in the writer’s room have been working on the show for years, and have had plenty of time to get to know her character.

Right now, Law & Order: SVU is on a hiatus. The show, along with Law & Order: Organized Crime, won’t be airing new episodes while the Olympics air. Therefore, you can’t expect new episodes for a few weeks. In the meantime, you can catch up on old episodes on Peacock.