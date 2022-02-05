‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Discuss the ‘Most Forgettable’ ADA in Show History

Law & Order: SVU has showcased a lot of assistant district attorneys (ADAs) over the years, but one, in particular, didn’t sit well with some fans.

Her name was Gillian Hardwicke. And she appeared in 11 episodes of Law & Order: SVU from 2000 to 2011. The tough attorney was said to have had a 92% conviction rate. And she also had a close professional relationship with detectives Benson and Stabler.

But even though Hardwicke sounded great on paper, her personality didn’t translate to the screen well, according to a Redditor.

“I know the show has had a lot of ADAs,” u/Imaginary-Row-29 wrote alongside a picture of Hardwicke. “But out of all of them, this one is the most forgettable imo. She provided no impact to the plot for most of her tenure, she was bland and her court scenes were meh.”

Law & Order: SVU Fan Have Mixed Feelings About Gillian Hardwicke

Though the commenter only wrote their opinion yesterday (Feb 3rd), the post has already gained a lot of traction.

One Redditor called baxiesmom agreed with the original writer and added that the ADA “was obnoxious.” And a couple of hardcore Law & Order: SVU fans didn’t even know who she was. So, Hardwicke was literally “forgettable” to them.

And another user agreed that the character fell a little flat. But they didn’t think she was the absolute worst ADA to grace the screen.

“She was no Cabot, Barba, Novak, or Paxton. That’s for sure,” added ButterscotchPast4812. ” Imo though, she wasn’t the most forgettable. I think that one goes to ADA Greylik who was so unpopular that she was written out before she finished season 10.”

However, a few users actually appreciated Gillian Hardwicke. And they felt compelled to stand up for her.

“She actually did have some memorable moments on the show,” Korrocks replied. “When she first joins the team, she walks right up to Stabler and tells him that she’s a big fan of his unit. A little awkward and clearly unintentional, sure, but it’s arguably closer than Olivia Benson has ever gotten to actually hitting on him. So, you know, score one for Gilli.”

The user went on to say that Hardwicke didn’t get enough “trial exposure” to make her popular. But she did have a huge storyline when she took down “Dana Lewis’s rapist during her tenure and managed to take down three other predators in a decades-old rape case in her first appearance.”

All in all, Gillian Hardwicke wasn’t any commenter’s favorite ADA. But she was still an important part of the series.

“Gillian is not the best ADA on the show obviously. But she managed to do a lot more than some,” Korrocks continued. “And she didn’t even have a sun-drenched loft on Lake Michigan.”