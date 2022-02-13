‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Discuss Their Frustration with This Major Character

There are Law & Order: SVU fans from just about every walk of life. As a result, they all have different opinions about Olivia Benson.

Let’s make no mistake here, Outsiders. Most fans of Law & Order: SVU love the show’s main character, Olivia Benson. Mariska Hargitay has been starring in the breakthrough role since 1999 and has won countless awards for her work. A couple of those include a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

With that being said, there is a select group of fans out there who do have some frustrations with Hargitay’s character. She may be one of the most beloved characters in television history, but Olivia Benson in the later seasons of Law & Order: SVU turns some people the wrong way.

To illustrate that point, one Reddit user by the name Lemonmule69 made a post titled, “Is Benson insufferable in the later seasons?”

“They also start winning cases that they just simply would never win in a court,” the user says. “It gets to the point where you know they are going to find some weird way to win. I preferred the earlier episodes when you were not exactly sure.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Respond to Post on Reddit

It’s safe to say that you can’t get anything past a Law & Order: SVU fan. Numerous comments on the recent Reddit post indicate that there are plenty of others who feel the same way about Olivia Benson on the show.

“I was just thinking about this,” one fan commented. “She just sounds condescending when she’s talking to anyone. And anytime someone says a conflicting view she shuts it down immediately. I wish they would bring the nuance back into the show like they used to.”

“It all started when she became Captain, in my opinion,” a second fan said. “Having her as the show’s moral center just doesn’t work when she’s also the boss and making all the decisions.”

“So when I started watching SVU I only watched the later seasons 13-20,” explained a third fan. “I never liked Olivia because I felt like she had a savior complex and just acted like she was better than everyone and would talk down to her coworkers (especially Rollins) like they were children.”

That same person went on to say that after watching some of the earlier seasons, they now understand why people love Olivia Benson so much.

“I was always confused why people like Olivia. Recently started watching the earlier seasons and now I totally understand why people love Olivia. Early season Benson is AWESOME. They totally ruined her in the later seasons.”

