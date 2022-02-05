‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Don’t Understand the ‘Hate’ for This Character

There is one character on Law & Order: SVU that fans have been critical of. But others don’t understand where the hate is coming from.

Let’s not make any mistakes here, fans love Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson, on Law & Order: SVU. But the same can’t be said for her adopted son, Noah Porter-Benson. If you recall, Noah is the biological son of the late Ellie Porter and the late Johnny Drake. He is currently played by 12-year-old actor Ryan Buggle.

The young actor has now been playing Olivia Benson’s adopted son on SVU since he was just seven years old. He has grown up over the last several seasons, but certain fans still don’t enjoy the episodes that are Noah-centric.

In a post recent post on Reddit titled, “Noah hate”, user aizawaaaa is asking the rest of the Law & Order: SVU community why they dislike Noah’s character.

“WHYYYY do you guys hate Noah so much I have to know,” the post begins. “I cannot believe the amount of Noah hate comments I’ve seen scrolling through this [subreddit] and I really can’t remember seeing this much Noah hate last year? I’m not the most active in this [subreddit] but I’ll come on once in a while and do a mass scroll through and I’m concerned. Why are we hating on a little kid guys?”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Respond to Reddit Post

Like we said above, it’s not like everyone dislikes the character of Noah. After all, he is Olivia Benson’s adopted son, and she has been the star of the show for an astounding 23 seasons.

Law & Order: SVU fans on the popular forum replied to the recent “Noah hate” post. They explained that it’s not the character or the actor they hate, it’s the character’s storyline.

“I don’t think they 100% hate Noah but they just hate the storylines associated with his character,” one person said. “I personally don’t mind Noah I do feel like he gets unnecessary criticism tho.”

“People don’t hate Noah,” a second fan said. “They hate the overload of personal drama with Olivia.”

Meanwhile, others say that Olivia and Noah don’t have the most convincing relationship on-screen as mother and son.

“Adding to all of this is that I don’t think Ryan and Mariska have a particularly convincing mother/son chemistry, and that Noah almost only shows up to serve whatever new ‘torture Olivia’ plot the writers have cooked up (which a lot of people, myself included, are sick of seeing all the time)… and I get why people get annoyed when Noah is in an episode.”

