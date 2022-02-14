‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Share Thoughts on Why Benson and Stabler Shouldn’t End Up Together

There’s no denying the smoldering chemistry between Benson and Stabler. But do Law & Order: SVU fans really want these two characters to get together.

Should Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) be more than friends on either Law & Order: SVU or Law & Order: Organized Crime. Platonic could turn to romantic, given that Stabler’s wife, Kathy, died at the start of Law & Order: Organized Crime last April. But do you really want that?

Fans of both these shows love to offer opinions when they feel they’re among friends. So let’s check Reddit, where fans are so savvy about either show that they discuss broad topics and the minutia.

Take this Reddit thread. “I don’t want Benson and Elliot to get together.” That’s straight and to the point. Why would this fan of Law & Order: SVU write this?

“Maybe an unpopular opinion. (Yes, probably). I know both SVU and OC are heading this way, but I’ve always liked that their friendship was always really their bond. Olivia respected Kathy and it was really cool when that tension dissolved due to the partnership being more platonic than it might look.”

Would a Benson-Stabler Romance Kill the Law & Order: SVU Vibe?

And here’s a response that appears to be very measured and thoughtful: “I wanted them to try dating way back when Kathy and Elliot separated, and find out that it just didn’t click for them. That their relationship and bond was not romantic, yet still deeper than friendship. I want Liv to quit dating messed-up, emotionally unavailable men and stick with one decent one who doesn’t work in her industry. Someone who balances out all the drama she encounters. Elliot is not that person.”

In the handful of crossovers Law & Order: SVU has done with newbie Organized Crime, there usually are brief moments of yearning between Benson and Stabler, the former SVU partners. Meloni exited Law & Order: SVU 11 years ago over a contract dispute with NBC. But Meloni returned to the franchise as the lead of OC.

The last time the two characters were together was the Law & Order: Organized Crime Christmas episode. Stabler’s son Eli went missing. And Benson came with Stabler to look for the teenager. Stabler asked Olivia some questions about who she dated while he was living out of the country. He even invited her to his family Christmas party. But she skipped the festivities.

Last fall, a drugged up Stabler found his way to Benson’s place to tell her that Kathy was the one behind a very confusing letter he gave Benson. But he did add that in another reality, the two would be together. Plus, there was a phone message where Stabler told Olivia he loved her.

So let’s get some more reaction to this potential Law & Order: SVU romance drama.

“I just want them to remain friends,” a fan wrote. “I know it’s an unpopular opinion but I feel like the romantic chemistry is forced.”

Another replied: “It’s definitely not an unpopular opinion on this sub. Personally, I’d like for Liv to be happy and I think Elliot makes her happy. Mariska herself said Liv is in love with him.”

Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime return Feb. 24. It’ll be quite the celebration. That’s because the reboot of the original show, Law & Order, premieres after an 11-year absence.