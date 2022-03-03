‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Still Love This Benson-Stabler Moment From Season 9

All of us Law & Order: SVU fans have been rooting for an Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler romance since the first episode. And during a season 9 episode, it almost happened.

But the writers gave us an absolute gut-punch instead.

Building up to that moment, Stabler and his wife Kathy separated, which made the Bensler chemistry sizzle even more. However, the couple struggled to call it quits. So during an episode that same season, they moved back in together.

But the reason the reunited wasn’t quite as romantic as it should have been. Kathy had gotten pregnant, so Stabler wanted to do the right thing.

But the baby didn’t stop us from thinking that Benson and Stabler were finally going to get together. Because even though Stabler moved back in with Kathy, he still had serious doubts about the paternity. And if she had been pregnant with another man’s child, the marriage definitely would have been over.

But as it turned out, the detective was the baby’s father. And the on-screen revelation was truly heartbreaking.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Can’t Forget This Benson-Stabler Hug

During an episode appropriately titled Paternity, a very pregnant Kathy Stabler is set to officially find out who her baby’s father is. But before Stabler heads out to take her to the appointment, something comes up and he gets stuck at work. So Benson offers to take her instead.

On the way there, a drunk driver collides with the two and knocks them both unconscious. Benson eventually wakes up and seems to be fine. But Kathy is stuck in the car, hemorrhaging badly, and in labor.

With the help of the EMTs, Olivia manages to get an IV into Kathy and save her life. Then, she assists in the delivery while the two take an ambulance to the hospital.

However, the relief quickly ends when Kathy flatlines.

But the next scene opens with Stabler walking into Kathy’s room. Luckily, she and the baby were both alive and well. And she confirms that the newborn was in fact his, which he already knew.

And while we were all happy that everyone survived, it was painful to watch what happened next.

After meeting his new son, Detective Stabler walks into the hall to thank his partner for saving his family. Then as he walks past her on the way back into the hospital room, he turns around, grabs her passionately, and pulls her in for an emotional hug.

At that moment, all Law & Order: SVU fans shed a collective tear as the two closed their eyes in pain and embraced each other. It was obvious that they were both devastated to close the possibility of a relationship, but the decision was made.

And here we are, nearly 14 years later, still hoping the detectives get their chance at love. The possibility is still there, too. Even though Stabler left SVU, he’s still in the Law & Order universe. And he’s constantly reuniting with his former partner.