‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Think This Character Bears a Resemblance to the Ukrainian President

It probably says something about these times. There are some Law & Order: SVU fans who think a character looks like the Ukrainian President.

Which one is it? We will get there. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains a person people will look to for strength and hope to support in these times. A thread on Reddit talks about what these fans are seeing. The original poster writes: “Am I the only one who sees it? ADA Barba & President Zelensky resemblance.”

The reference is to a Law & Order: SVU character named Rafael Barba, played by Raul Esparza. One fan replies: “Yea yr [spl] the only one.” Another fan states: “No; there’s definitely [a] resemblance. Both are very handsome fellows”.

(Hennadii Minchenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fan Does Not See Comparison In Men

One Law & Order: SVU fan also states: “Sorry I’m trying but I don’t see it. Zelensky’s face is hella round, also very smooth vs rugged, different eye color, along with smaller differences (Barba’s nose is wider and pointier, chin more defined, etc.) I’d say they kind of carry themselves the same way”.

Now, this fan has a tie-in already fixed with Zelenksyy. The Redditor states: “Welp you just cast the inevitable movie about his life.” Another one states: “Holy s**t, I was just thinking this last night (“Hey, you know who Zelensky looks like?”) CAN WE PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN?!”

“I was thinking the exact same, same thing and waiting for someone to point it out”, said this Law & Order: SVU fan. Another one states: “Yes! I just had this conversation with my husband yesterday!” Well, that about wraps up the story there. We’ll wait and see what happens.

Dick Wolf Franchise Has Given Jobs To Many People

Now, let’s bring our focus beyond Law & Order: SVU to the bigger franchise as a whole. Let’s take a look at how many people might have been employed through the years.

Take into account all three series, including the OG show that has come back in a revival. There have been many employed over the years. Heck, Mariska Hargitay is talking about this, too.

“I actually was talking to Dick Wolf yesterday and he had shared with me that between all the three shows 35,000 actors have been employed,” Hargitay said as part of an interview.

“We talk about these shows as a universe right that he’s created where we all cross over but it’s staggering,” Hargitay said. “I am dumbfounded.”