‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Think This Character Could Be Up to No Good

It’s a repeated theme running through Law & Order: SVU this season. Is detective Joe Velasco someone the other detectives can trust?

Or is he a snitch for Chief Tommy McGrath, slipping inside info about Benson, Fin and Rollins to the boss?

For some context, Octavio Pisano portrays Velasco. He joined Law & Order: SVU for season 23. He took the place of Jamie Gray Hyder, who portrayed Kat Tamin. Velasco first showed up for the premiere “And the Empire Strikes Back” episode.

If you go to the Law & Order: SVU section of Reddit, you’ll find all sorts of comments about Velasco. Fans devoted an entire thread, just this week, called “Does anyone else Velasco is shady???”

In a word, yes, these SVU fans believe he isn’t to be trusted.

“Ever since the episode where he forgets his phone in the victim’s house I’ve always thought he’s shady. Anyone else??” one fan wrote.

Another replied: “the fact that he abandoned a (seemingly elaborately set up and high profile) undercover assignment to do grunt work at SVU does seem strange. Early episodes made it seem as if McGrath put him there as a spy but that hasn’t really paid off up until now.”

“I assumed he was written as shady and that’s what they want us to think,” another wrote.

So What’s McGrath’s Angle on Law & Order: SVU?

Back in January, Law & Order: SVU writers filled in some more details about McGrath. He has some anger management issues and police were called to his home after he got into an argument with his daughter. Fin told Benson about the details. And McGrath shared the info with Benson, who decided to not make a big deal out of it. Earlier in season 23, Benson threatened to quit over the way McGrath handled a rape case. So if Velasco is a McGrath snitch, Law & Order: SVU fans won’t forgive him.

This Thursday’s episode is “Video Killed the Radio Star.” And no, that’s not a reference to the first-ever music video played on MTV. Here’s the plot summary from NBC: “Benson investigates allegations against a popular radio personality. Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime.”

And according to the list of guest stars, Law & Order: SVU will welcome a familiar face. That’s Peter Hermann, the real-life husband of Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson). Hermann portrays defense attorney Trevor Langan. This will be his 35th appearance as Langan. Hermann met Hargitay on set in 2002. They were married in August, 2004. His last SVU appearance was back in October, when the series celebrated its 500th episode.

Law & Order: SVU ended its four-week hiatus last Thursday with an episode called “If I Knew Then What I Know Now.” The episode drew 5.146 million fans. That made this SVU hour the most-watched since the series opened season 23.