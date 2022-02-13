‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Wonder How Much of an Impact Budget Had on Current Cast

Some Law & Order: SVU fans are wondering how the budget factored into the current cast. Specifically, why Carisi is just in an Assistant District Attorney role.

In a Reddit Thread, one fan contemplated why the casting is the way it is.”How much is the casting right now because of budget Carisi as ADA to save on budget?” The fan asked in the title of the thread.

“Mariska’s expensive. No doubt. And the more seasons an actor has, the more money they can command (assuming we like their character). Kat and those rotating detectives probably don’t cost that much in the scheme of things. Barba was probably getting expensive. Carisi becoming and be written in as an ADA is also guided by a production decision,” the fan pondered.

It’s hard to know how much of this is true. Besides, the budget for a show like Law & Order: SVU, which brings in a ton of viewers, is probably pretty high.

“Rollins is hitting 10 years the year and finn has been on air the entire series too so he’s gotta cost a pretty penny even if he’s not getting much screen time these days. i do with they’d expand the cast a little bit though because 4 people in the unit just isn’t hitting,” another fan wrote.

However, a different fan contemplated that they’re just pulling a similar move

“In the original series before it was canceled, Detective Lupo was studying law. I think they just wanted to try it with a character to see how it would have gone had they been able to go through with it,” they wrote.

The Law & Order: SVU cast has shifted a ton over the years, with some major exists as well as characters people wished they got to know better. But yeah, Mariska Hargitay probably makes a pretty penny. She’s been on the show since its start 1999.

Some ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Have Been Annoyed With Benson Recently

Season 23 has had some good moments, but in a separate Reddit Thread, fans discussed their annoyance with Benson. After she became Captain, a lot of people feel like she talks down to her co-workers and just doesn’t feel as realistic and interesting as she used to.

Others feel like the storylines with Olivia Benson just haven’t been realistic, and that she’s not nearly as likable as she was in the early years.

But Olivia Benson still has PLENTY of fans, even with some who wish she was a bit different. She’s an iconic character. And honestly, a lot of the best characters are a bit divisive.

If you want to tune in to Law & Order: SVU, it’ll come back from its Winter Olympics Hiatus on February 24th at 9/8 central.