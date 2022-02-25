‘Law & Order: SVU’: Full Recap of Season 23, Episode 13 ‘If I Knew Then What I Know Now’

A new episode of “Law & Order: SVU” aired last night. If your Thursday night was far too busy to switch on the TV, here’s what you missed from Season 23, Episode 13, “If I Knew Then What I Know Now.”

As always, we’ve got a pretty good balance of depressing and somewhat heartwarming going on with the Dick Wolf-created show.

Let’s start with the more positive side of things.

If you’ve been watching the show for a long time, there’s one couple you likely have been rooting for. Detective Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi have officially made their relationship public and official. It’s not like we’ve been waiting eight years for this to happen or anything.

The couple even informed the most important person — Captain Olivia Benson.

Now, for the less happy part of the episode. The Special Victims Unit comes together to help a teenager that just met her birth mother. She also finds out shortly after that she is the product of rape. The entire situation really just seems to add fuel to the fire when it comes to Rollins and Carisi.

At one point, Rollins comments that she thinks the birth mother shouldn’t have said anything to her daughter. Well, Carisi takes that pretty personally. “Of course you think that. You won’t tell the people we work with, or your kids, that we’re involved,” he says annoyed.

At this point, all of us viewers are sensing that this all is about to reach some kind of breaking point.

Little Jesse, Amanda’s daughter, helps us confirm this. She asks “Uncle Sonny” if he was the father of her sister Billie. Then comes the awkwardness when Rollins obviously doesn’t know how to respond.

Carisi confronts her about it later, obviously. He says he doesn’t want to be Uncle Sonny forever, especially since they’ve been a couple for nine months as it is. When she tries to argue with his logic, that doesn’t really work either. She says that she’s never met his family. He counters that it would be strange to bring his coworker home for a family dinner.

A Breaking Point for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Couple

At this point, Carisi has had enough. He’s so devoted to this relationship he asked HR if a relationship in the workplace is acceptable. Well, as long as they both tell their bosses they’re in the clear. Still, Rollins isn’t onboard. He says, “What are we trying to do here? Are we trying to make this work or not?”

She leaves suddenly to wrap up the case. Once her mind and plate are clear, she realizes it’s time to take the jump and go all-in. She tells Benson in the elevator that she’s “involved” with Carisi. Seeing as no one is expecting Benson to care at all, everything goes smoothly. She just says, “Rollins, I am very happy for you.”

The episode ends with the workplace-official couple planning to go home and tell the girls about this new revelation. Maybe that conversation will happen next week.