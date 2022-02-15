‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s What Danny Pino Did After the Show

As “Law & Order: SVU” fans, there are plenty of actors we wish were still on our TV screens during each episode of the drama series. One of which is easily Danny Pino.

Over the course of 23 seasons and counting, the NBC series has caused us to grow attached to people like Olivia Benson, John Munch, Elliot Stabler, and Fin Tutuola.

Danny Pino played Nick Amaro on “Law & Order: SVU.” Amaro is an NYPD detective that is a part of the 16th Precinct in the city’s police department. He made his first appearance in the episode called “Personal Fouls” in 2011. Clearly, he was very likable after this appearance.

He would go on to have a total of 94 other appearances in the longest-running series in the “Law & Order” family. His final appearance was in Season 16 during the episode “Surrendering Noah.”

He is shot during an intense scene within the courtroom and wishes his fans goodbye. Similar to other popular characters, he did stop by for that beyond-epic 500th episode of “Law & Order: SVU.”

So, what has Danny Pino been up to in the seven years he’s been away from “Law & Order: SVU?”

While he was on the show, Pino lent his talent to other Dick Wolf shows, such as in a couple of episodes of “Chicago P.D.” In the year after “Law & Order: SVU,” Pino played Alex Vargas in a couple of episodes of “Scandal.”

Then, he played Luke Healy in “BrainDead,” an alien horror series. The project was a big jump from his previous crime-focused roles. He seemed to enjoy his time with the show, seeing as he stuck around for 13 different episodes. After that, Pino also played John Bishop in “Gone,” finishing that up in 2018.

According to IMDb, the role he is most known for may just be in the FX drama series, “Mayans M.C.”

Roles Stretching to 2021 for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star

This is a role from 2018 and he played Miguel Galindo. It is within the same universe as “Sons of Anarchy,” which features constant action, stellar motorcycles, and beyond interesting characters. The former “Law & Order: SVU” star got to play a ruthless cartel boss starting during the episode “Perro/Oc.”

His last appearance was in the episode “Chapter the Last, Nothing More to Write” in 2021. As it turns out, 2021 was a good year for Pino. He seems to get some pretty amazing roles. He was in “The Good Fight” on CBS. Not to mention, he got a role in a feature film, “Dear Evan Hansen,” alongside Julianne Moore and Ben Platt.

Despite a number of roles outside of “Law & Order: SVU,” something always draws him back. He was honored to get to play his character again for fans that still love the old squad together.

“It feels amazing to be welcomed back and for the show to be still so resonant… obviously, I have incredible memories and relationships from when I was on the show. So, it’s always great to touch base and to create something new and fresh with this team,” Danny Pino said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.