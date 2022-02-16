‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s what Raul Esparza Has Been Doing Since Leaving the Show

When Raúl Esparza joined the hit series Law & Order: SVU during the fourteenth season, he quickly became a fan-favorite. With his strong sense of right and wrong, razor-sharp articulation, and impressive style, Esparza’s ADA Rafael Barba was certainly a mainstay on the series for four straight seasons.

However, in 2018, fans were disappointed to see Barba go. And, while he does make appearances here and there, Esparza hasn’t been a main Law & Order: SVU character for some time. So, what has the actor been doing since leaving the popular NBC series? The answer, in short, is a little bit of everything.

Esparza Returns To His Theater Roots

Before his run on SVU, Raúl Esparza earned multiple awards in theater roles. He starred in productions of the Mark Davies and Boy George show, Taboo as well as in George Furth’s Company. Esparza also found prolific roles in Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming; and David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow before taking on the role of Barba on SVU. Since leaving the series, the actor has returned to his stage roots starring in Theresa Rebeck’s “Seared” in 2019.

Once the former SVU ADA made a return to his theater roots, the genre found itself among some hard times. This came as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the entire world of stage productions. But, Esparza was determined to do what he could to help the industry thrive, despite the obvious challenges. The Law & Order: SVU actor served as both host and executive producer of a live digital production Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. This production featured performances from some major Hollywood heavyweights such as Meryl Streep, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Esparza’s Return to Television Post ‘Law & Order: SVU’

In 2021, Raúl Esparza took a role starring alongside Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Michael Keaton in the 2021 Hulu limited series, Dopesick. This critically acclaimed series is based on a biographical novel titled “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”

The series unwaveringly depicts the crisis that the big pharma opioid epidemic via two different timelines. Dopesick’s heartwrenching storyline juxtaposes the introduction of opioids on the market as a sort of “wonder drug” with the lasting – and deadly -effects and consequences created by the highly addictive substance. Esparza portrays Paul Mendelson in the hit series. Mendelson is the partner to Rosario Dawson’s Bridget Meyer; the woman who is working tirelessly to uncover the truth to the deadly epidemic.

Barba May Not Be A Series Regular, But He’s Still A Part of the Series

While Raúl Esparza might have stepped away from Law & Order: SVU as a full-time player, he has certainly remained core to the series. Esparza has reprised his role as ADA Barba several times since his 2019 exit.

Most recently, Esparza reprised the SVU role when he appeared as a guest-star representing Dylan McDermott’s Law & Order: Organized Crime character, Richard Wheatley. This appearance came as part of a Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover event.